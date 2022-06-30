The Cumberland County School and Education Committee has agreed to allow the Board of Education to keep its proposed spending plan for the 2022-’23 school year.
Commissioner Rebecca Stone, 3rd District, initially raised concerns that the fund balance is being used to pay for employee salaries and benefits, which would be recurring costs that affect future budgets. The proposed spending plan adds 22.5 positions to the budget, a 4.8% wage increase for all certified employees, and varied wage increases for all non-certified employees. This year’s total budget expenditures are estimated to equal $66.3 million.
“I am not questioning the value of any positions, just whether the funding is there this year,” Stone said during the June 21 meeting. “If you’re a business, the biggest line item cost is your salaries, and it’s the same for the school system, same for the county government, and when you add to that line item above your revenue, you’re in for a rough year the next year if something doesn’t pan out, because there won’t be this safety net again.”
Teresa Boston, the Board of Education’s 8th District representative, defended the board’s choice to use the fund balance to pay for these positions, as the ending fund balance for the year is projected to be about $4.1 million, equaling a 6.1% fund balance. The board is required to have 3% of their fund balance saved, making this year’s proposed plans within the budget.
“It was very important to the budget committee and the full board that our non-certified [employees] get the pay increases that we had been working on for so long and they deserved,” Boston said. “Our certified [employees] are getting 4.8% increase, but we had a very very healthy fund balance projected for the end of this year.”
“If you’re saying this is a recurring expense and you know it, you’ve got to be projecting a recurring income increase to balance it, otherwise next year, do you cut everyone’s pay because you don’t have the money?” Stone asked.
“I’ve been on this board for six years, and we have submitted a balanced budget all six years, and we have had additional reoccurring expenses all six years,” Boston said. “I mean, I’ve seen our fund balance very, very low. This year we kept a very healthy, or what I believe is a very healthy, fund balance. TISA will govern the rules and restrictions on the reoccurring expenses, and we’ve never come to the County Commission in the six years that I’ve been here and not presented a balanced budget.”
A part of Stone’s concern is the uncertainty surrounding the 2023-’24 school year’s budget, as the 2022-’23 school year will be the last year funded by the Basic Education Program, before switching to the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding model.
Boston explained that six of the 22.5 positions would not be recurring costs for now, as they were approved as one-year contracts in the budget. This would be for the positions of two mental health counselors, one behavioral specialist, and three middle school CTE teachers. Because what the TISA funds will cover is still unknown, the board chose to err on the side of caution in the case that they could not fund the positions in the 2023-’24 school year.
“We felt that being safe, making a one-year contract, was in our best interest. Now, if we could continue those positions, we will most certainly continue those positions,” Boston explained. “But I think your rules and your regulations with TISA coming in is going to dictate how we get to spend a portion of this money.”
Under the TISA model, schools will be funded based on the student population, and weighs each student based on their needs. The base funding for each student enrolled in the public schools is $6,860. Other factors will then be weighed to determine the student’s additional funding on top off the base funding. These factors would include the economically disadvantaged; the concentration of poverty; small and sparse schools; charter schools; unique learning needs; the student’s grade; College, Career and Technical Education; and post-secondary assessment.
However, all of the rules surrounding what the schools are allowed to use their TISA funds for are still in progress, and all Tennesseans were encouraged to submit public comment on proposed rules beginning on June 6, and will continue to be accepted until Aug. 2.
Stone then argued that the surplus in this year’s beginning fund balance is not something that the school board should continue to expect, as the surplus was due to the County Commission’s projection for sales tax being much lower than the actual outcome.
“You’ve been careful with your spending, and we’ve undershot our sales tax, and that kind of was a very unique situation for the school system, so I had hoped it would drain down more slowly,” Stone said. “I’m sure every position is valuable, but if there’s anything you know about in this budget that could wait one year until the funding is there, I would recommend that.”
Commissioner Jim Blalock, 8th District, disagreed with Stone.
“I think they’ve worked real hard to save all this money and to try to use it to do some projects that need to be done,” Blalock said. “To sit there and take it away from them, I think is a disgrace.”
“To wait another year, or two years— that’s one year, two years that a child’s education is gonna be hurt,” Blalock added.
“I was glad the school system got the bump, but it is not a recurring bump. It was an under-calculation on our part that caused that,” Stone responded.
Boston pointed out that the budget has been reviewed repeatedly over the course of six weeks, and that there are very few places that can afford to be cut.
“You applaud our maintenance plan, but if you start cutting money, where’s the first place you have to cut? You have to cut maintenance,” Boston said. “And we have to have a roof, which is $700,000, we have to do the electric at North, so that’s $1.2 million in maintenance. If I had to cut somewhere, I mean, that’s what I’d have to cut.”
Several school maintenance projects are being worked on in Cumberland County this summer other than Stone Elementary’s roof and North Elementary’s electric. These projects include paving for Pine View Elementary’s parking lot, moving Martin Elementary’s water main to be in accordance with the city, bleachers at five different schools (Martin, North, South, Pleasant Hill and Cumberland County High School), an additional playground section at all nine elementary schools and outdoor learning facilities for all three high schools. HVAC, doors and windows will also be replaced at all schools as needed.
Two of the largest future maintenance projects which have not broken ground include the renovation of South Elementary and the building of an auditorium at CCHS. According to Director of Schools Ina Maxwell, these two projects are currently in the design phase and will likely not be started until late fall at the earliest.
Ultimately, County Commission’s motion to formally request that the school board reconsider its budget was not pursued after the discussion, and the proposed budget will continue.
