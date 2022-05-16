Despite the Cumberland County Board of Education being unsure of the exact numbers of their budget this year, they all agree on one thing at the May 11 budget meeting: something must be fixed on the school’s end to help the increase of students with behavioral issues. Since the pandemic, social, emotional and behavioral issues continue to be of concern with Cumberland County students.
“Times are changing, and in a lot of ways, the things that our children are facing, the mental health issues, the stresses, and the anxieties that they are facing are increasing,” said Bo Magnusson, the school district’s emergency management director. “I think increasing the ability to serve more students from a mental health capacity is critical. Coming out of COVID, I know that we’ve seen an increase significantly in the need for that.”
Short or long-term suspensions have increased 66% in the 2021-2022 school year from the previous year. Ten administrators were surveyed, and all of them agreed that a general ed behavioral coach would be beneficial, and two of them said a school-level behavioral coach, or several, would be most effective.
Due to the sparse availability of mental health counseling, teachers have been forced to handle a multitude of behavioral issues, and it’s taking a toll, several teachers said.
“My wife is a first-grade teacher, ten years here,” said Brian Parker, a wrestling coach from Stone Memorial High School. “Last week, she came to me, tears in her eyes, said, ‘With the students I have coming up in first grade that seem to have mental things going on, I don’t know if I can do this next year.’”
Recommendations to aid both students and teachers with this problem include hiring two mental health counselors (estimated to cost $150,000) and a district-wide behavioral coach (estimated to cost $75,000). Both costs would then be a recurring cost to keep the employees each year.
Cumberland County Schools currently has three mental health counselors, with a portion of their salaries paid through the yearly Safe Schools grant. The grant provides funds to decrease violent and disruptive behavior in schools. The current system the counselors operate under assigns each counselor to one high school and three elementary schools, in order to meet the needs of the 12 public schools in the county.
By the end of April this year, these mental health counselors have had:
• 810 individual counseling sessions with students
• 264 phone conversations with parents
• 94 in-person meetings with parents
• 102 student emergencies, often requiring them to respond to situations at a different school
• 712 meetings with school staff, to discuss treatments related to particular students
• 94 crisis sessions for students not signed up for Safe Schools Services
• 281 students referred to Safe Schools Counseling Services
“The strength of the program is flexibility, and the weakness of the program is that there are so many referrals,” Scott Hull, one of the Safe Schools counselors, said.
“Some take more time than others, and a lot of them require a lot of detailed work, and as referrals build during the course of the year, we’re forced to pick and choose when to respond to emergencies,” Hull continued. “I think the request for the two additional counselors would address some of those areas.”
Teresa Boston, 8th district representative, asked Hull about whether they should prioritize investment in behavioral health coaches over mental health counselors. Hull explained that having both would be important, because behavior and mental health have significant overlap and require more extensive work from both positions to fully distinguish the two from each other.
“For example, if a behavior issue is trauma-based, like a child getting exposed to domestic violence, your standard behavioral interventions in the classroom won’t work with someone that is having trauma-based issues, because those do not respond to logic,” Hull explained. “Knowing the difference in those is very vital.”
“Mental health is getting way out of hand, it’s an area that’s needed,” Boston said. “But I also like the idea of behavioral coaches, because you’ve got a kid, who at home, nobody tells anything. There’s no restrictions, there’s no rules, and he has behavioral issues. When they send him to school, can we help him?”
Marlene Holton, director of special education, emphasized that there is also overlap between their department and the school counselors’ department, and the two often have to work together for specific students’ cases. Holton pointed out that the special education program could also use another behavioral counselor, but that she recognized the importance of prioritizing areas of the school system that had the most critical need.
“Our goal is to support teachers and administration with strategies, because they’re seeing behaviors that they’ve never seen like we’ve seen in SPED,” Holton said. “So, some of our students who are regular, typical peers are behaving in a manic way, and where we [SPED] have always had to deal with that, but now they are on a high level.”
