After discussing concerns about project funding, the Cumberland County Board of Education voted unanimously to accept Lee Adcock Construction’s bid of $10.8 million to build an auditorium at Cumberland County High School during an April 5 special-called meeting.
The board also voted unanimously to recommend this to the county’s finance committee.
Currently, the school district has $10.3 million in ESSER funding to cover the auditorium’s cost, and are left about $552,000 short.
However, the district’s Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Bray and Federal Programs Coordinator Justin Whittenbarger have found additional ways to cover most of the remaining balance.
Bray said $405,000 in indirect costs, as well as an additional $115,000 to be available in ESSER funds, could be added to help pay for the bid.
“With the architect line being separate, and with ESSER not funding South [Cumberland Elementary construction work] the way it appears now ... the money that was allocated for that will be saved there,” Whittenbarger said. “So, there’s a little bit of savings in the architect line.”
This additional money would leave the board $32,000 short of what is needed to build the auditorium.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said she would be comfortable with taking the remaining cost out of the district’s fund balance.
“We don’t like to touch it, we don’t like to consider it, but we do have $500,000 in this particular bid as a contingency,” Boston said.
The contingency fee, which is part of the $10.8 million bid price, is included in case of additional costs and changes that may occur during the building process to let construction run more smoothly.
When asked of the likelihood of getting money back from the contingency fee, Kim Chamberlain of Upland Design Group said he has always seen a return of at least some money.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, asked whether the architect fee is included in the bid amount. Chamberlain replied that it is not.
However, the architect fee is already budgeted and will not be funded through ESSER. Chamberlain said that the fee would be 6% out of $10 million, totaling $600,000.
“What we agreed to do was cap our fee based on a $10 million cost, so we’re not going to ambush you on the additional $800,000,” Chamberlain said. “We’re glad to try to help.”
Safdie asked what the district’s current fund balance is.
“I like to talk about where we’re going to end up at the end of the year,” Bray responded. “If I’ve got this, I think we’re going to end up around $10 [million], which is what we will start next year with.”
“But what I am forecasting for next year, our expenditures’ going to be around $74 million, so that will leave us with a fund balance of around $2.7 million, which is still going to put us where we need to be as far as the 3% of expenditures, but it’s going to be a lot closer than it’s been in many, many minutes,” Bray added.
“We may have re-evaluate some of those expenditures. We can do that and we always do,” Boston said. “As long as we don’t re-evaluate the salaries, which we are required to do, then we may end up with more than $2.7 [million].”
Bray said in order to get the school district to Gov. Bill Lee’s goal of a $50,000 starting salary for certified teachers by 2026, raises will have to be 10% this year, 10% next year, and then 5% more the following year.
She said the governor’s minimum starting salary for this year will likely be announced mid-May, and that there has been some talk that it will be at least $43,500.
“This would put us above that,” Bray said.
The bid Lee Adcock Construction submitted also had two alternative additions that would drive up the cost of the project: one to add wall tile to the auditorium bathrooms, and one to replace the tennis courts outside the auditorium,
To add wall tile, it would cost an additional $33,000.
After confirming with Chamberlain that they could, the board decided they will explore the possibility of adding wall tile later into the project, if there is enough money in the contingency fee balance.
Currently, there are no plans to replace the tennis courts (which would have cost an additional $572,000) as Lee Adcock Construction will be using the tennis courts during the building’s construction to store equipment.
The board plans to address the issue once the 18 months it will take to complete the auditorium have passed, and they have an idea of what their budget will look like.
The board voted unanimously to accept the bid and to recommend it to the county’s finance committee.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, and Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, were not present for the meeting and did not vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.