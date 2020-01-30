While sickness is sweeping the state, Cumberland County schools report attendance on Thursday was 91.6%.
That’s down slightly from the 93% attendance rate on Tuesday.
“It seems that illness has hit hard at Martin Elementary,” Director of Schools Janet Graham said. “But our average attendance is holding fairly steady at close to 92% today. We will continue to monitor closely each day’s attendance.”
Graham said schools are reporting bouts of stomach bugs.
“Unfortunately, some students have it a day or so and it does spread, but it is usually blessedly quick,” she said.
Custodians are cleaning surfaces where children may have contact to help rid germs that could spread the virus.
Across the state, schools struggle with high absenteeism during the peak of flu season.
Roane County schools announced Tuesday they would close for the rest of the week, as did Knox County, which cancelled school and all school-related activities. Other school systems closing include Anderson, Fentress and Overton counties and Oneida Special School District.
The school system has 13 days allotted for inclement weather each year, banked by extending the school day to seven hours instead of the state minimum six and a half hours. Three days have been used this school year for inclement weather.
But closing schools for illness isn’t the same as closing for inclement weather. Students and teachers would have to make those days up unless the Tennessee Department of Education approved the closure.
Schools excuse absences due to illness. Written excuses must be submitted to the schools.
A change in board policy also ensures elementary students can make up work they miss, no matter the reason for their absence. At the high school level, students can make up work from excused absences and the first three non-excused absences.
Illness due to the flu virus typically peaks from December to February.
While most people recover from the flu in a few days to a week, it can cause complications, such as pneumonia, and cause chronic conditions, such as asthma or congestive heart failure, to worsen.
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months old or older get the flu vaccine. In addition, frequent hand washing, especially after touching someone who is sick or handling their tissues or laundry, can help reduce the spread of the flu.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported eight pediatric flu deaths this year, while East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has treated more than 1,100 cases of flu. The state does not track flu-related deaths other than those impacting children and pregnant women.
The flu is highly contagious, with individuals able to infect others one day before they show any symptoms themselves, and remains contagious five to seven days after becoming sick. Children may remain contagious for a few days longer.
