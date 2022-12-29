Cumberland County 9th District Commissioner Colleen Mall and 6th District Commissioner Wendell Wilson will respectively serve as chairman and vice chairman of the county commission’s School and County Education Committee.
That action was taken last week during the committee’s first meeting since the recent elections.
Other committee members present were Sue York of the 1st District; Nancy Hyder of the 2nd District; Rebecca Stone of the 3rd District; Terry Lowe, 5th District; and, Mark Baldwin of the 7th District.
Unable to attend but serving on the committee were David Gibson of the 4th District and Deborah Holbrook of the 8th District.
The Chronicle was the only news media present at the meeting.
A discussion on the frequency of meetings was led by Mall who asked the committee if it wished to meeting in regularly scheduled meetings or on an as-needed schedule.
By acclamation it was decided that when called, meetings would be held on Thursdays and would be held on an “as needed” basis.
A PowerPoint presentation of the state of schools in the county was the only other item visited at the Dec. 15 meeting held at Crab Orchard Elementary. Director of Schools William Stepp led the presentation with central office staff in attendance to answer questions.
A review of good things happening at all county elementary schools and the three high schools (Cumberland County, Stone Memorial and Phoenix) was presented.
School accomplishments ranged from Beta Club awards and recognitions to faculty members who received recent honors. Also highlighted was academic growth and accomplishments of individual schools and programs being launched to improve education in the schools.
An overview of priorities and initiatives and priorities was presented along with communication strategies. Each school publishes an electronic news letter which can be found on school websites. Stepp urged not only parents, but interested residents of each school district, to sign up for the news letters to keep informed.
Stepp also discussed safe schools initiatives which are in place or are goals for the school system. He recognized the partnership of local law enforcement and the school system in efforts to make students and staff safe in all county schools.
An update was given on the system’s work to meeting the TISA funding program which the Tennessee General Assembly approved to replace the Better Education Program state funding formula.
No date for the next meeting was set but notification of upcoming meetings will be made by the committee and the Chronicle.
