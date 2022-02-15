The terms of David Beaty, Keith Cole and Terry Lowe, current board members of the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District, will expire March 31.
An advisory committee of leaders has been requested by the State Soil Conservation Committee to carry out the necessary election procedures to fill these three positions. Pursuant to TCA 43-14-201, due notice is given that the election will be conducted in the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District Office, which is in the USDA Agriculture Service Center at 314 Old Jamestown Highway next door to the U.S. Post Office. The SCD election will be held on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday March 9, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The nominating petition submittal deadline is March 1, 2022, by 4 p.m. CDT to the SWCD Office at the address above.
The following are candidates in the election: Stanley Baldwin, David Beaty, Keith Cole, Terry Lowe and Lisa Smith.
Per TCA 43-14-216, only persons holding legal title to lands within Cumberland County are eligible to vote in this election. If you are a Cumberland County landowner you are encouraged to participate in this supervisor election. If you have any questions, please contact the SWCD Office at 931/484-5442, Ext. 3. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
All programs and services of the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status, or handicap.
