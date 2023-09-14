John O. Saylors is the newest inductee into the Cumberland County High School Hall of Fame.
Saylors served as the grand marshal in the annual CCHS Homecoming Parade and was honored with a reception Sept. 7 following the parade.
“A testament to Mr. Saylors’ character and beloved impact on his community, John was selected as the 2023 inductee over a stellar class of nominees,” said CCHS Principal Scott Calahan during the reception.
“I appreciate you, Scott, very much,” Saylors said. “It’s quite an honor for me, I can tell you this.”
Saylors was unable to attend the induction into the Hall of Fame Friday during the homecoming game against Pickett County High School.
Saylors grew up in the Cumberland Homesteads. He attended Homestead High School prior to the county’s consolidation of high schools into CCHS, and was a member of the inaugural graduation class in 1963.
Saylors excelled in baseball and basketball, earning All District and All Region honors and was named to the Chattanooga Free Press All Press All Tri-State Team.
Saylors was offered a minor league contract to play baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates after graduation, but he declined. Instead, he accepted a scholarship to play basketball at Tennessee Wesleyan. There, he was named co-captain of the team and they advanced to the Elite Eight of the NAIA National Tournament. Saylors earned a place on the VSAC All Conference team.
Saylors was inducted into the Tennessee Wesleyan Hall of Fame in 1984 for his contribution as a student-athlete.
Saylors also served in the U.S. Navy as a medic.
After graduating from Wesleyan, Saylors returned to Cumberland County where he taught chemistry and math and coached basketball. He recorded a 40-year career in the school system, serving students, teachers and the community as the 7-12 supervisor of curriculum and instruction and then as director of human resources.
“In all my years in education, going back to Cumberland County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan University, I’ve received a lot of accolades and a lot of honors,” Saylors said. “But, when I got a phone call from Scott one morning last week telling that I was selected for the Hall of Fame here, I cried all the way from Chick-Fil-A back to my house. I know a grown man is not supposed to cry, but I was very emotional because it means so much to me. This is my community. These teachers are my people. I love this community. My mom and dad were original Homesteaders. I love this community and I love this school.”
“The list of individuals impacted by Mr. Saylors’ illustrious 40-year career is too numerous to list, but without a doubt each individual will say that John Saylors loved his community, was always kind, and made his community and school system a better place,” Calahan said. “It is with Jet Pride that we honor John Saylors for the class he continuously demonstrates, the humble character with which he carries himself daily and the foundation of excellence he has laid in his many endeavors and accomplishments with his induction into the Cumberland County High School Hall of Fame.”
Saylors continued, “I tell you one thing, you can tell I’m happy to be in this Hall of Fame because this is my school. This is my community… I tried to be good to every kid and I tried to be good to every teacher.”
