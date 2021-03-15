Mark Baldwin was scrolling through social media in the summer of 2019 when he spotted an event for a Bigfoot conference in Gatlinburg. With nothing planned that day, he grabbed a friend and made the short drive east.
What he found when he arrived inspired him.
“I noticed there were a lot of people there,” Baldwin said. “When there was a break, they wiped the vendors out. Then, they filled up the restaurants after the conference ended.”
Baldwin, who represents the 7th Civil District on the Cumberland County Commission, said the commissioner part of his brain kicked in.
“I thought it was a lot of money coming into that county,” he said. “And when they showed the map of attendees, most were from Middle Tennessee and had passed through Cumberland County to get there.”
That’s when he decided to bring a Bigfoot festival to Cumberland County. Though delayed a year by the pandemic, plans are underway for the first Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival Oct. 16 at the Cumberland County Complex.
“I thought it would be fun and kind of quirky and raise money for charity,” Baldwin said.
Admission tickets will support the United Fund of Cumberland County, an organization supporting 35 partner nonprofit agencies serving Cumberland County residents.
“I love there are so many charities they support and I know the money will be spent well,” Baldwin said, noting he also serves on the United Fund board.
While planning continues for the fall event, Baldwin is pleased to announce the festival will host three stars from Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot series: Cliff Barrackman, Bobo and Matt Moneymaker.
Plans are to hold a special VIP meet and greet event the night before. More information about VIP tickets will be forthcoming as plans are finalized.
The festival will include authors, organizations focused on Bigfoot research and individuals sharing their brushes with Sasquatch along with special entertainment.
Baldwin has seen a lot of interest in the event both locally and from around the country.
“I’ve had people reach out from as far away as New Mexico,” he said.
While the first year may include a lot of learning and planning for the future, he’s confident in the festival’s success.
“It’s only going to get bigger,” he said.
There will be food and merchandise vendors. Baldwin also wants to highlight the great outdoors and scenic beauty of the Upper Cumberland.
“We want our local outdoor businesses there,” he said. “We want everybody to see what we have to offer and where to find it.”
Vendors and businesses interested in participating should reach out to Baldwin through the festival’s Facebook page, Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival, or by email at ucbigfoot@gmail.com. Keep up with announcements at ucbifgoot.com.
The committee is currently looking for sponsors to help make the first festival a success.
In the meantime, keep your eyes out for Bigfoot sightings around the area. Baldwin said plans are in the works for a few special appearances by the elusive creature.
