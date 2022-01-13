Samuel Ferrell, an eighth-grade student at Crab Orchard Elementary, joined the Cumberland County business community with the founding of his video content service Plateau Visuals last fall.
“I create video content for local businesses to post to their social media or a commercial to advertise,” Samuel said. “I also work with community leaders and churches — anything you can think of that can use a commercial to promote what they’re doing.”
This week, the Crossville- Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Samuel as the first member of its youth entrepreneur program and presented him with a complementary membership to the Chamber.
“We have a number of young entrepreneurs in the community who are doing their best to make their mark at a young age,” said Ethan Hadley, president of the Chamber. “We want to shine a light on these rising stars and help them contribute to the economic fabric of Cumberland County.”
The Chamber invites all youth entrepreneurs 21 and younger to reach out to the Chamber. They are offering complimentary Chamber memberships to youth entrepreneurs who are in business for themselves.
“We hope through this program to expose them to more experienced business people in Cumberland County who can help guide them on their path,” Hadley said.
Samuel has long had an interest in videos. When he was younger, he wanted to be a YouTuber. He and his family moved to Cumberland County in 2016. During the pandemic in 2020, he took the time to research the video content industry and technical details of filming and editing.
“I started a YouTube channel, play video games, review products — anything that’s trending,” he said.
He found more and more Americans are choosing alternative TV viewing models such as streaming and that use of social media continues to grow with affordable advertising opportunities.
“My mission for Plateau Visuals is that through internet and social media marketing, I can help turn good businesses into great businesses,” Samuel said.
Parents Rick and Stephanie Ferrell said Samuel has long been business minded, but the idea of a video content business really caught his attention.
“He’s very independent,” Stephanie Ferrell said. “We’re the finance committee.”
Rick Ferrell said, “He’s very driven. He did a lot of research and put in a lot of time. I may be biased, but I think he’s pretty good at it.”
Samuel created a video of his experience at the Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival, has created a commercial for Come To You mobile salon and has created a promotional video for the upcoming fifth annual Crawfish and Shrimp Boil hosted by Zion Assembly Church of God of Crossville set for May 2022.
Samuel officially launched Plateau Visuals four months ago. During the countywide eighth-grade career fair held in November, he gave Hadley his business card.
Hadley was impressed by the youth and shared the interaction with Sonya Rimmer, chairperson of the Chamber board.
Rimmer contacted Samuel and invited him to join the Chamber as a youth entrepreneur.
“I was very impressed for you to do that at your age,” Rimmer said, adding many older business people struggle with introducing themselves like that. “Good luck to you.”
Samuel said, “I think this is going to be a good opportunity for me.”
To learn more about Plateau Visuals, visit the website PlateauVisuals.com or email him at plateauvisuals@gmail.com.
Youth entrepreneurs can contact the Chamber at 931-484-8444. Follow the Chamber on Facebook to learn more about youth entrepreneurs in the community.
