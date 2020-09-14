The first half of September only brought an inch and a half of rainfall. That could easily be doubled or tripled later this week as the remains of Hurricane Sally reach the Plateau.
Thursday will most likely be day for heavy rainfall.
The tropics continue to be very active so this may not be the last effects from a hurricane this season.
Cooler air will also arrive this weekend on the backside of the hurricane with high temperatures not much above 70 and possibly dropping to the upper 40s at night.
Autumn begins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 a.m. The sun will rise almost directly in the east and set directly in the west on this day and night and day are of almost equal length. The days are getting shorter with sunset now coming at 6:50 p.m. Central Time.
People often ask about a good place to order weather equipment and weather stations. Windandweather.com has a good selection as does acurite.com. Readers can browse amazon.com as well. If you get some weather equipment and start keeping rainfall and temperature data, I would love to have your reports as a weather spotter. You can email me at weather1@charter.net.
