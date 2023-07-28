Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holidays, set to begin July 28, with the state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend. A three-month-long suspension on grocery sales tax begins Aug. 1.
“These tax cuts enable Tennesseans to keep more of their hard-earned money and provide financial relief as the cost of goods continue to rise due to inflation,” said state Sen. Paul Bailey. “I was happy to support these historic tax cuts and encourage all citizens to take advantage of the financial savings.”
The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend runs from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, and provides $10 million tax cut. Eligible purchases include clothing and shoes valued at $100 or less, school or art supplies costing $100 or less and computers for personal use priced at $1,500 or less.
The three-month-long grocery sales tax holiday from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31 applies to food and food ingredients. However, it does not include prepared food, alcohol, dietary supplements, tobacco or candy. The state will replace local revenue lost, so local governments’ budgets will not be affected by this tax reduction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.