The most recent sales tax report shows the county exceeded its revenue projections even as the COVID-19 pandemic began closing stores.
The May report, issued May 20, reflects sales activity in March. The county reported $854,049 in May revenue, up from $710,630 the month before and $2,223 above the budget projection of $851,825.
“We have had some reservation about what those numbers will come in,” said Nathan Brock, county finance director, during the May 18 meeting of the Cumberland County Commission. “Initial information is that it looked like collections for the county — this does not include the municipalities — that there were some positive gains on the county side.
“And most of the sales tax is collected in the municipalities in Cumberland County.”
To date, the county has collected $8.4 million against a $10.1 million budget. So far, collections are $60,336 above budget. County sales tax revenue supports the general purpose school budget.
So far, the county has collected 99.1% in property tax. The county budgeted $9.6 million for the 2019-’20 fiscal year.
Other revenue isn’t looking as promising, however.
“Hotel/motel tax continues to be a concern,” Brock said. “It does appear to be falling short, and it has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. It has also been trending less in actual dollars than the prior year.”
The county has collected $562,649 through April against a budget of $817,283.
Court revenue has been reduced as court proceedings have been mostly suspended during the health crisis. The Cumberland County Clerk and Master’s office was down about $63,000 from collections in April 2019. General Sessions Court was down about $67,000.
Prisoner boarding is also down. The county has collected $450,021 in that category against a budgeted amount of $743,000. Collections are also lower than last year, with $478,101
“The expectation is that we will not meet budget for that category of revenue,” Brock said. “
The county has exceeded its budgeted revenue in the emergency medical services department, with $4.1 million collected against a $4 million budget.
The county’s fiscal year continues through June 30. The commission is developing a no-growth budget for the 2020-’21 fiscal year, with expenditures the same as last year. Decisions on large capital expenses would wait until the county can better evaluate the revenue it may have to work with.
