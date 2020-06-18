About 50 properties will be returned to the property tax rolls following a delinquent tax sale.
Most of the properties will go to a Florida holding company, Bluegrass Holdings Inc.
“No taxes have been paid on these lost since 2007,” Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, told the delinquent tax committee.
The sale allows the county to return the property to the tax rolls. Hyder said a similar sale had been done in years past with many “membership” lots in resort communities in the county sold to out-of-state holding companies.
The company bid $90 per lot plus $125 each for attorney fees.
After the properties were advertised in the Crossville Chronicle, counter offers came in for several properties, leading to an auction during the delinquent tax committee meeting held Monday prior to the Cumberland County Commission June meeting.
Delmer Wyatt offers $370.70 for the lot at 3119 Opalochee Dr. Kyle Davis offered $100 per lot for 926 Kemah Lane, 513 Telequat Dr. and 515 Telequat Dr. plus attorney fees of $173 each for the Telequat Dr. properties and $164.80 for the Kemah Lane property.
There were no representatives from Bluegrass Holdings Inc. present at the delinquent tax meeting to offer a counter bid. The committee unanimously approved the highest bids.
The remaining lots were sold to Bluegrass Holdings Inc. for $4,140 for the land and $5,750 in attorney fees and $137 advertising fee.
The lots are all in the Lake Tansi community, with addresses on War Eagle Dr., Chacoto Dr. Modac Dr., Lone Wolf Circle, Menasha Dr., Oklahoma Ct., Kemah Lane, Aqum Circle, Tsala Dr., Redwing Dr., Ola Circle, Desoto Dr., Chief Day Break Dr., Big Horn Dr., Kiowa Dr., Hopi Dr., White Horse Dr., Coweta Dr., Tia Lane, Cherokee Trail, Pequot Dr., Yurch Dr. and Diego Dr.
Donald and Lori Williams were also named the new owners of 139 Darwin Lane with a bid of $100 for the property, $163.20 in attorney fees and $45 in advertising fees.
This property had been ready for sale in March when most county meetings were suspended due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The Cumberland County Commission approved the sale 16-0 during its June 15 meeting. Commissioner Kyle Davis, 2nd District, abstained as he is one of the buyers. Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
Winning bidders will receive a quitclaim deed for the lots.
The commission also approved end-of-year budget amendments:
•central cafeteria fund, allocating $2,000 in donations and a $2,000 grant for COVID-19 response, and moving $8,702 for longevity pay and unemployment compensation, $10,000 for commodities, and $37,362 for food service equipment
•general purpose school fund, moving $669,409 in expenses from the 2018-’19 fiscal year to the 2019-’20 fiscal year, per state auditor instruction
•general purpose school fund year-end amendments totaling $332,467 and $184
•Cumberland County highway fund year-end amendments totaling $2,139
•Cumberland County general fund year-end amendments totaling $251,444
•Cumberland County sanitation fund year-end amendments totaling $115,032
The budget amendments allow the county to end the fiscal year June 30 without a deficit in any budget line.
The commission also approved contracts with Upland Design Group to provide architectural services to the county for the county archives building and evaluation and design services for the highway department vehicle and maintenance building. The resolutions hiring Upland Design Group were approved 16-1 with Jim Blalock, 8th District representative, voting no. Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster also reported he had appointed Steve Stone to serve as a commission on the Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District board. Stone will serve a four-year term to begin July 12, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.