The Cumberland County Commission approved the sale of nine tax-delinquent lots during its Sept. 20 meeting.
The properties had come into the county’s ownership after prior owners failed to pay taxes for many years. Some of the lots sold had not had taxes paid since 2005.
Michael Matthews submitted a $100 bid for a lot at 128 Broken Arrow Dr. and paid $45 advertising fee and attorney fees of $168.70. The property had not had taxes paid since at least 2006, with $1,099.84 owed.
Thomas Vaugh and Cherrie Cunningham submitted bids on five parcels:
• 111 Tawney Oak Loop, $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $175.50 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid since 2008, with a balance of $1,240.02
• 754 St. George Dr., $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $174.40 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid since 2008, with $1,155.38 owed
• 175 Tawny Oak Loop, $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $172.40 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid since 2008 with a balance of $1,118.22 owed
• 205 St. George Dr., $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $190.70 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid since 2005, with a balance of $1,642.76 owed
• 425 St. George Dr., $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $181.50 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid on the property since 2006, with a balance of $1,374.20
Laurelwood Partners LLC submitted bids on three parcels:
• 115 Hedgewood Lane, $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $185.70 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid on the property since 2006, with a balance of $1,467.70
• 116 Laurelwood Lane, $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $175.20 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid since 2007, with a balance of $1,151.19
• 126 Laurelwood Lane, $100 bid, $45 advertising fee and $174.40 attorney fee. No taxes have been paid since 2007, with a balance of $1,130.27
Buyers can purchase tax delinquent properties by submitting a bid through the county mayor’s office, which also maintains a list of available properties. If the bid satisfies the balance of property taxes due, the delinquent tax committee can approve the sale. Bids for less than the amount of taxes owed are first reviewed by the committee and then taken before the full commission for consideration.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
• election of Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster as chairman of the commission, 5th District Commissioner Terry Lowe as chairman pro-tem and 2nd District Commissioner Nancy Hyder as parliamentarian
• appointments to the ethics committee with terms through Sept. 30, 2022: Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner; Teresa Boston, 8th District representative to the Cumberland County Board of Education; George Harrison; Valorie Cox; and Travis Cole
• appointments to the Financial Management Purchasing Committee with terms through Aug. 31, 2022: Hyder; Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner; Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner; and John Patterson, 9th District commissioner. The committee also includes the county mayor, road superintendent and director of schools
• appointment of John Stubbs to the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission, with a term through Aug. 31, 2025
• reappointment of Randy Graham to the Tri-County Industrial Development Board, with a term expiring Sept. 30, 2027
