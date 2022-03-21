The salary committee went to bat for Cumberland County teachers recently by approving a motion to pay them for all the home athletic games they work.
Now it’s up to the budget committee to determine if the proposed amount is feasible and, if not, whether it can be pulled from elsewhere or requires an adjustment.
The motion calls for $65,344 to be budgeted to pay the teachers for all home games they work. Under the plan, all teachers would be paid $40 for each contest. Another proposal was to pay them $25 per game. Committee member Tony Brock, 5th District, argued for the higher amount.
“With $25, you’re essentially asking the person to work three hours for minimum wage,” Brock said. “That’s not enough.”
There also was a proposal to pay the teachers only for district games. Committee member Jim Inman, 1st District, opposed that idea.
“If a teacher is required to be there, they need to be paid,” Inman said.
The challenge, during increasingly difficult economic times, is to find the money out of a multimillion dollar “pie” that doesn’t offer much wiggle room.
“We don’t have a lot of extra to slice,” said Kacee Harris, chief financial officer for the district. “I’m not saying it can’t be done, but it will be hard. It has to go to the budget committee to see where the money can be pulled from.”
A committee member asked Jon Hall, principal at Cumberland County High School, if he could schedule fewer games to reduce the amount of money paid to the teachers.
Replied Hall, “Parents will ask why we aren’t playing a fuller schedule.”
Hall inquired about compensation for teachers working extracurricular activities other than athletics. Brock responded the proposal came out of the athletic committee.
Inman noted it’s a starting point as they look for ways to compensate teachers for working outside the classroom. He said he doesn’t like the idea of cutting something else to put this in.
“At some point, we’ll have to ask for more money,” Inman said.
Brock said the schools may face a situation where they’ll be allocated less than the requested amount of money and schedule accordingly or get the funds from “another pie.”
Another possibility, Brock added, is the budget committee could reduce the teachers’ compensation amount.
The budget committee is likely to address the issue in late April, according to Harris, noting the requested amount of $65,344 will be looked to determine how it fits in with other items in the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.