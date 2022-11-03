A call for two air ambulances following a recent traffic accident led to some tense moments when a drone was found flying in the area of the landing zone.
“If one of the air ambulances had been hit by the drone, it would have downed that aircraft for maintenance,” Crossville Fire Chief Chris South told the Chronicle. “We encourage everyone to fly their drones responsibly and, if there’s is an emergency scene, it’s best to stay out of that airspace.”
The single-vehicle crash occurred Oct. 20 at the intersection of S. Main St. and Malver Dr. Two occupants were injured in the rollover accident.
Emergency responders called for transport to area trauma centers from LifeForce and LifeStar air ambulance services.
That’s when the drone was spotted.
The operator of the drone has not been identified at this time.
The Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency shared safety reminders for drone pilots.
“Drone operators are in fact pilots, with all the safety implications that entails,” the statement says. “Being a pilot requires that you do your due diligence in terms of understanding how to operate safely within a shared airspace.”
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued safety precautions for drone operators:
•Do not fly above 400 feet
•Never allow your drone to fly outside visual sightlines
•Do not fly over groups of people, stadiums or within 5 miles of an airport
•Never fly near emergency response sites
•Do not fly near other aircraft
•Never fly under the influence
Airspace restrictions can vary locally. The app B4UFLy from the FAA can help determine any local restrictions on drone flight before taking off.
“While we respect everyone’s right to enjoy this exciting hobby, we would like to ask that pilots please avoid emergency scenes, especially those in which manned aircraft are being utilized,” the statement continues. “Drones are hard to see for the pilots and the ground crews and an in-air collision could result in serious injury or death to the pilots, ground crews and anyone else in the vicinity of the scene.”
