In late September, rumors circulated at Cumberland County High School that a student had created a “hit list.” Threats and accusations were posted through social media for several days before the rumor was dispelled.
The safety committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education discussed how to address such rumors in the future and how to deal with the age old problem of bullying when it met Oct. 18.
“We had adults bullying a child (through social media) because of rumors,” said Rebecca Hamby, chairman of the safety committee and District 7 board member. “I’m furious and disappointed and shed tears for that child. I’m appalled at how a child was treated due to rumors. A child and parent sent out false information. Do not list the name of an underage student or medical condition and don’t put it on Facebook without proof.”
According to the report by Crossville Police Det. Jon Tollett, an investigation of a report of harassment at the high school determined a Snap Chat group named “How to kill a school shooter” had been made and comments directed toward a student.
The problem was the student did not make the statements he was accused of making. A police investigation of rumors had labeled them unfounded.
Tollett interviewed the student who created the internet group, who at first denied making the statement “we need to take him out,” but upon further questions admitted to posting the rumors and other content. That student was charged with misdemeanor harassment.
Although school officials and law enforcement found the rumor of a hit list at CCHS to be unfounded, the incident highlighted how a rush to judgment can have harmful effects.
When there’s a report of a hit list or weapon, Hamby said it’s immediately investigated. Although the public may not see the results of the investigation, she wants to assure parents something is being done. If a parent feels their child is in immediate danger, Hamby added, they should contact law enforcement.
Bo Magnusson, director of emergency management & security and attendance supervisor, said just because something is posted on social media doesn’t make it fact. Responding to rumors, he added, could be detrimental.
Magnusson told the committee that every threat is taken seriously, adding that kids say a lot of things they’re not serious about. If a statement or post rises to the level of an immediate threat, Magnusson noted they’ll provide additional support and contact law enforcement.
When an incident such as the one at CCHS takes place, the committee agreed that communicating with parents is crucial. That afternoon (Sept. 28) the CCHS principal made an announcement over the intercom that the matter was being investigated, student safety was of the utmost importance, a faculty meeting would be held after school, and parents would be contacted through Skylert, according to Maxwell.
Magnusson stressed the importance of protecting the students’ rights and not making rush decisions. He said they don’t share information about student discipline.
Committee member and District 1 board chairman Jim Inman concurred, saying it’s against the law to discuss discipline of a student and they’re not allowed to discuss it with other parents.
Inman noted that some rumors should be addressed so they won’t get out of hand and suggested hiring an information director whose job would include reporting breaking news in the district, whether it’s a threat at a school or a snow closure.
Committee member Teresa Boston, District 8, asked Magnusson how he would have handled the September incident as information director and where he would post updates.
Magnusson, who said he’s in favor of hiring an information director whose duties would include diffusing situations such as the one in September, said, “I would have said, ‘We’re aware of what is being said, and I want to reassure you there are many false rumors being said. It’s being investigated. At no time was anyone found to be in any danger.’ I didn’t go into too many facts. Less is best.”
As to where the information would be posted, Magnuson said he favors two or three platforms. He added that putting a quick blurb out, such as what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation does, would be good.
Having an information director won’t stop such an event from occurring, Inman said, but it would put water on it and slow it down.
“If we ever got an information director, people could rely on his information rather than rumors,” he said.
School Director Ina Maxwell said there are a lot of positives to hiring an information director.
“It could lend itself to parent engagement opportunities and potentially help the schools to craft things,” she said.
One of the problems they’ve encountered, Hamby said, is not always having updated contact information for parents or guardians.
“Get the correct information to the schools,” Hamby said. “They cannot get Skylert if we don’t have the correct phone number or email.”
Stephanie Barnes, chief academic officer, mentioned that people can sign up for Skylert (the district’s automated notification system) on the district’s website. Barnes said a second notice was sent out before fall break.
Many of the threats and acts of violence in schools are the result of bullying, both in school and through social media.
“If we’re going to take care of bullying, we need to set an example,” Hamby said. “Go to the principal. Don’t go to social media. If we want to get control of bullying, it has to start at the adult level.”
When bullying persists, there can be dire consequences.
“A child could be very calm and relaxed, but if they’re bullied by an adult or child, it doesn’t matter, they can be pushed too far,” Hamby said. “That could escalate into a dangerous situation. By being pushed too far, that child, who has never caused any problems or trouble, could harm themselves or someone else.”
