There were posters on the porch made by her great-great-great-great-nieces and -nephews. There was a streamer as wide as the front yard, strung from tree to tree with colorful balloons that sandwiched the gold mylar “99” and basket for cards with balloons tied to the mailbox. Ruth Lawson sat on her front porch and welcomed the passels of family, friends and fellow congregants who came on Monday afternoon in celebration of her 99th birthday.
She said, “I never expected to live this long. I’m kinda feeling like I’m getting old.”
With the heart of a servant, she was called to preach as a young woman and spent half her life in the ministry. She pastored 10 churches across 45 years. A woman of many talents, Ruth could crochet as well as played and taught piano, guitar and accordion. She moved back home around 1997 when she retired as a pastor.
She said, “It broke my heart to have to quit,” though it is argued she hasn’t quit at all. She is an active member of Pine Grove Church of God of Prophecy and continues to be active in ministry, visiting with people, providing rides to church and selling her art and crocheted items locally and across the country to raise funds for the church. Recently, she sold 85 10-pound bags of onions as part of a fundraiser for the Shriner’s Hospital.
She never married nor had any children. “I’ve got nieces and nephews everywhere, but no children,” she said. “They feel like my children.”
Of her seven siblings, Aunt Ruth was blessed with “at least 50 direct nieces and nephews.” Those who were there to celebrate with her helped her count right down to the great-great-great-greats and concluded there were five generations of nieces and nephews, all of whom cherish their “Ain’t Ruth.”
Niece Pat Fuller said, “She’s been our mother. She’s been our aunt. She’s been everything to everybody.”
She has looked after all of them at one point or other. Nephew Philip Lawson lived with Aunt Ruth as a younger man and he decided to become a pastor like her.
“She gave me my first revival,” he said, beaming. “I preached for 15 straight nights. She got me started in the ministry.”
Everyone talked about how well Aunt Ruth was doing, how good she looked and how she didn’t look her age. Pat told a story that she’d come to visit Aunt Ruth and told her, “You’ve not changed in 20 years!” She said Aunt Ruth answered back quick as a whip and said, “You mean to tell me I looked this old 20 years ago?”
“That tickled me,” Pat said, laughing at the memory and her Aunt Ruth’s famous sense of humor.
As her visitors made their way into the yard, she would say, “I wish I could hug your neck but I’ll blow you a kiss instead. I love you, honey.”
Her visitors would come up to the edge of the porch and ask her, “How’re you doing, sweetie?” Aunt Ruth would reply, “Honey, I’m still here and I can’t believe it.”
Eventually, she began to embrace the idea and said, “I’m just 99. [The years] just spring up.”
They were hoping Aunt Ruth would get 99 cards for her 99th birthday. They might have slightly underestimated her impact on those around her as she came up with well over 100 cards, not including posters and gifts.
“It’s been a beautiful day,” she said, moved to tears.
She credits “serving the Lord” and “doing a lot of walking” for her longevity.
Her advice for younger generations was to, “Live for the Lord, put the Lord first in their lives.”
With having to practice distancing, she said, “It’s just so different — so different.”
One nephew told her, “In my whole life, this is the first time I haven’t hugged you, Aunt Ruth.”
“I’ll hug you later,” Aunt Ruth promised. “Thank you all so much for coming. I love you all.”
Next year, Aunt Ruth hopes she’ll be able to hug everyone for her 100th birthday. Maybe they’ll even get to go to Shoney’s for their traditional Aunt Ruth birthday dinner.
“I don’t care to get old if I can feel good and do things,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.