Tennessee Technological University and Roane State Community College have followed other schools in the state and suspending in-person classes.
Roane State announced Thursday they will extend spring break through March 22. Classes resume March 23 but will take place in an online format through at least March 29, but possibly longer.
Dual enrollment courses at area high schools will follow the adjusted schedule and any potential schedule adjustments made by the school system.
Courses that are unable to move entirely online may be delayed or extended.
All on-campus events have been canceled along with international travel programs, including study abroad trips to Italy, Costa Rica and Central America.
TTU announced Thursday it would extend its spring break through March 27. University offices will operate with regular hours and faculty and staff are expected to work as usual.
The university will transition to online classes and alternate delivery beginning March 30. Students should monitor their tntech.edu email for more information and updates.
The closure includes campus housing, with students to move out of residence halls by Sunday. International students, students with housing insecurity, or students who may live long distances from the school may request permission to stay during the extended spring break. Residence halls are scheduled to reopen March 28, but that is subject to change.
All campus events have been cancelled, including upcoming Wings Up Weekend and Window on the World festival.
In addition, campus visits have been postponed through April 5.
Athletic events, including competition and formal practices, are suspended until further notice.
