Roane State’s Cumberland County is the third largest campus in the community college’s system, but those students still have to drive for several in-demand programs and required courses.
“Unfortunately, for years, we have sent many students to other campuses to be able to take some of their courses,” Holly Hanson, director of the Cumberland County campus, told members of the county’s budget committee May 12. “We’d love to reduce the number of students traveling outside our county.”
The state appropriated $1.7 million for the expansion of the Cumberland County facility, adding two classrooms and a flex lab.
“We have a lab that has never had a hood, and for chemistry experiments, you need to have an exhaust hood,” Hanson said.
The science lab will allows students to complete lab science courses like chemistry, along with other science courses including anatomy and physiology, geology and biology. It can also serve students from Fentress, Morgan and other surrounding counties.
“We’ll have an opportunity for those students who may be going elsewhere,” Hanson said.
Hanson said the plans have been expanded to include a lab and classroom for a nursing program. Currently, nursing students must travel to Oak Ridge, Roane County or Knoxville.
“We’re sending all of our students out on I-40 and beyond to take the nursing program,” Hanson said.
The Roane State Foundation asked the county commission for a one-time donation of $150,000 to complete a building project, about half the estimated remaining cost. The Foundation has also asked the city of Crossville for $150,000.
Additional costs for equipment, faculty, maintenance and utilities will be covered by Roane State or the Foundation.
The nursing classroom will expand access to the school’s in-demand nursing program, which has limited spots available for students.
“So many of our students don’t have the opportunity to even get into the program,” Hanson said.
The expansion at Cumberland County would add about 24 spots to the RSCC nursing program.
“We hope to almost double the size of our nursing program,” Hanson said.
Many times, nursing students conduct clinical training at facilities close to their campus — and many go on to work for those facilities, Hanson said.
“We lose many of our skilled nursing students to wherever they do their clinical work,” she said. “We’d love to keep them close and safe, as well as keep them in our community.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said he had his doubts about funding the project before the nursing lab was included.
“When you add in the nursing lab and graduating 20 nurses from this campus each year — money well spent,” Foster said.
The committee offered a tentative approval as it continues its budget review. All decisions of the committee can be revisited until the final budget is approved.
Other nonprofit donations tentatively approved are:
• Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, $52,500, designated to Retire Tennessee program, tourism development, economic and community development, Stay-Cation
• Cumberland County Rescue Squad, $12,000
• Fair Park Senior Center, $30,000
• Hilltoppers, $17,100
• Veterans Honor Guard, $4,500
• Wags and Whiskers, $5,000
• Fairfield Glade Fire Department, $26,100
• Cumberland County Young Marines, $300
• Avalon Center, $8,000
• Court-Appointed Special Advocates, $5,500
• Military Memorial Museum, $1,370
• Cumberland County Playhouse, $17,000
Contracts with other agencies include the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, $18,011; Upper Cumberland Development District, $9,228; UCDD planning services, $15,000; and tourism task force, $30,600.
