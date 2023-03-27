Work is underway on Cumberland County’s first roundabout in hopes to curb the high number of crashes at the busy intersection at Peavine Rd. and Hwy. 70 E.
“In the past, this intersection has seen a significant amount of angle crashes,” said Rae-Anne Bradley, TDOT community relations officer. “In fact, the crash rate here was higher than the statewide average.”
An angle crash is the term for traffic accidents resulting from a collision at an angle somewhere between 90 degrees — a side-impact collision — and 180 degrees — a rear-end or head-on collision.
The estimated cost of the project is $4.1 million. Mack Construction LLC of Cookeville was awarded the bid.
Bradley said roundabout intersections will reduce the potential for angle crashes and the severity of other crashes.
“Plus, it reduces delays and queuing associated with coming to a complete stop at an all-way stop,” she told the Chronicle. “Roundabouts are a proven safety countermeasure because they can substantially reduce crashes that result in serious injury or death.”
Roundabouts are credited with multiple benefits, including promoting lower traffic speed and reduction of conflict points.
Bradley said TDOT had considered adding a traffic signal at the intersection, but a December 2021 analysis found it did not meet the federal requirements for a signal.
Under federal rules, an intersection must meet at least one of nine conditions before a traffic signal can be installed. These include the traffic volume, pedestrian volume, and crash experience.
A July 2022 traffic county found 13,345 vehicles traveled both north and south on Peavine Rd. The count was taken between the intersection of Hwy. 70 E. and the Interstate 40 interchange over a 24-hour period. This was slightly lower than the county count taken in the fall of 2021.
While the intersection has reported higher-than-average crashes, the federal requirement includes first using alternative methods to reduce crash frequency along with specific number of crashes and a high traffic volume.
TDOT anticipates the project will be complete by Oct. 31.
