The three Rotary Clubs in Cumberland County (Rotary Club of Crossville-Noon, Rotary Club of Crossville-Breakfast, and Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade) recently partnered together to get a Rotary District 6780 grant of $5000 to assist in the purchase an Omni Spinner for the newly re-developed Garrison Park.
The city of Crossville received a Local Parks & Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant from the state of Tennessee for the re-development of Garrison Park located in downtown Crossville. The park had deteriorated greatly and was not compliant to Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards. Revitalization of this neighborhood park will provide exercise and recreation opportunities to an underserved area of the city. It will instill a sense of pride for the residents surrounding the park and provide play opportunities to children and adults who might not otherwise be able to get to another city facility. Also, employees of downtown businesses will have a nearby place to go enjoy an outdoor lunch or take a walk during breaks.
The park will include many pieces of inclusive play equipment not funded by the grant, including the Omni Spinner partially funded by the three Rotary Clubs. The Omni Spinner is an inclusive merry-go-round type piece of equipment that will make the playground more universal and open to a broader spectrum of children and adults with special needs. The inclusive benefits of this piece include sensory, cognitive, motor skills and social skill development.
Rotary is pleased to be a small part of the effort to make this community better for Crossville residents.
