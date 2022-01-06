U.S. Congressman John Rose said the concerns that led him to seek election to Congress remain as the national debt exceeds $29 trillion.
“I ran for Congress because I was worried about the world we are going to pass on to our children,” Rose told those attending the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Breakfast Tuesday. “I don’t think the situation has gotten better in my three years in Congress. I think we’ve been heading dramatically in the wrong direction.”
Rose said some of the federal spending was necessary during the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we had not put ourselves in a good place to be able to respond to COVID-19,” he said. “We had been running up the credit card for years and years ahead of this catastrophe.”
Now, as the pandemic enters its third year, Rose said he believes state and local governments are best equipped to handle the response and recovery efforts.
Rose said the solution to the federal government’s situation is to return to a more limited federal government that he says the Founding Fathers intended.
“Return the important decisions about how we utilize our resources to our state and local governments, where we have responsible leaders … who make better decisions about how to utilize your resources than we’re able to make in Washington, DC,” Rose said.
Rose has spoken out against the Build Back Better Act under deliberation in Congress and opposed the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act earlier in the fall.
“This package would once again hand out cash to households and create new paid leave benefits with no expectation of work,” Rose said in a November speech from the House floor. “However, an engaged workforce is key to invigorating economic recovery and slowing inflation.
“Make no mistake: wasteful and increased spending by Democrats, much of which is being funded by even more borrowed money, won’t slow inflation — it will supercharge it.”
The $1.75 trillion plan includes a wide array of social programs and climate policy spending. Included in the bill are universal pre-kindergarten programs, enhanced child tax credits and additional subsidies for Affordable Care Act exchanges. Other portions of the bill would address the high cost of insulin, help people who lose their jobs buy health insurance, and fund repairs to public housing.
Other areas of the bill addressed clean energy investments, consumer rebates and soil conservation, coastal restoration and forest management projects.
The legislation stalled just before the holiday recess when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, announced his opposition. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats and Independents who caucus with the Democratic Party. No Republican Senators have announced support for the package.
