Congressman John Rose doesn’t believe further restrictions on gun ownership will solve the problem of gun violence in the United States.
“My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones,” Rose said during a town hall meeting Monday in Fairfield Glade. “But I view all of that through the prism of the Second Amendment.”
Rose said the Founding Fathers distrusted centralized government and included the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to ensure the people could protect themselves against a tyrannical government.
“The Second Amendment is sacrosanct and should be defended,” he said. “The truth is — in terms of our First Amendment right to free speech and our Second Amendment right to bear arms — there is a price we pay for living in a free society.”
Recent legislative efforts to address gun violence have focused on expanded background checks and establishing “red flag” laws that would allow law enforcement to temporarily remove weapons from individuals believed to pose a danger to themselves or others. The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 recently passed the House with 240 representatives voting in favor and 190 voting against. Rose vote no on the bill.
Rose said the bill would have prohibited individuals from loaning a gun to a family member without that family member having a background check.
“I think that’s an intrusion,” he said.
Rose also said background checks offered a way for the government to know who would have guns should there be a move to confiscate guns in the future.
Another question asked about recent opinion polls finding a large majority of Americans, both Republican and Democratic, supported expanding background checks.
“The poll that matters are not these opinion polls that some media outlet or university or polling agency puts out. The poll that matters is the ballot box,” Rose said. “If you disagree with me, next August and November, you’ll get a chance to express your opinion in the poll that matters most.”
Rose said he was content with that, adding that while he wanted to continue to represent the 6th Congressional District, “when you decide to send me home, I’ve got something else to do.”
He said expanded background checks would have only prevented one of the most recent individuals involved in a mass shooting from purchasing a weapon. He said there did need to be better reporting of incidents by law enforcement agencies to ensure individuals who should not be permitted to buy a weapon are properly noted in background check systems.
“I was raised in a family that taught me to respect not only my family members but my fellow man. They taught me to cherish life. Frankly, that is the answer. We have to renew that value to cherish life in this country,” Rose said.
Rose said the country did need to address mental health issues that contribute to gun violence and homelessness.
“What steps can we take that would not infringe on our Second Amendment rights but would keep guns out of the hands of people who may be suffering from mental illness? Until we do that, we need to be vigilant,” he said.
He doesn’t support “red flag” laws that have been proposed, however. He said the process of fighting the federal government to restore Second Amendment rights would be difficult.
“Fighting the federal government is tough, and a lot of people will just give up,” Rose said.
He said evidence suggests individuals who are unable to access guns but intent on committing violence will “find some other way.”
He said he has an open mind on the issue, but “that open mind stops with what the Second Amendment protects.”
“Frankly, if you have a disagreement with that, the Founding Fathers gave us a process for addressing that. If you can muster that support, you can change that,” he said.
Rose also address questions regarding immigration and the influx of undocumented immigrants at the southern U.S. border.
A recent court decision has lifted an injunction and allows a new Trump Administration policy to take effect that will deny asylum to individuals who pass through another country without seeking asylum and then apply to the U.S.
“I am in no way against legal immigration. This country embraces immigrants,” Rose said. “But we want people who embrace American ideals. If you want to come be part of America, we have laws for how you do it, and then we expect you to embrace the American dream.”
Rose said there is a humanitarian crisis at the border, with facilities overwhelmed by the number of people coming across the border. Facilities were also not designed to house family units together.
While Congress passed emergency funding in the summer, he said it would be some time before the impact of that funding was seen.
He said it was important that the U.S. enforce its existing immigration laws; otherwise people would keep coming.
He supports the construction of a wall along the border, saying it would be an effective barrier against people seeking to enter the country illegally and would serve as a symbol of the nation’s support for the “rule of law.”
Rose said he had learned much about the process of government over the past eight months of his term. One thing he has noted was how divided government works, adding that he believed there were times when compromise was necessary.
“I believe in solving problems,” he said. “You don’t solve problems without compromise.”
He pointed to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a new trade agreement between the three North American nations. The agreement offers increased labor protections, Rose said. However, it had not been presented to the House of Representatives for a vote — likely for political reasons, he said.
“They’re reticent to let President Trump have a win,” he said. “That’s short-sighted and self-serving.”
He said compromise might sometimes irk his constituents.
“I am faced with a never-ending series of binary choices — yes or no,” Rose said. “You don’t get to say, ‘I like two-thirds of this but not this one-third.’ You have to make that decision with every vote — is this bill more positive than negative? Is it the best thing we can do right now?
“If it’s more positive than negative, my tendency is going to be to vote for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.