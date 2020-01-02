The passage of the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement capped Congressman John Rose’s first year in office.
“That may have the most tangible, positive impact on the country, especially Tennessee and the District,” Rose, R-Tennessee, told the Chronicle.
The new trade agreement that could replace the North America Free Trade Agreement of 1994 will go to the U.S. Senate in 2020 for action. If passed and signed by President Donald Trump, it could be implemented next year.
The bill will bring new business and job opportunities to the region, he said, with a potential impact of 1-2% growth of the gross domestic product.
“That’s significant,” he said.
The bill includes provisions to increase access for U.S. farmers to Canadian markets and sets higher standards for vehicle component manufacturing within the three-country trade zone. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office has estimated the bill could add up to 76,000 jobs in the automotive industry.
“USMCA represents the great potential that is still ahead for the American people, and we have President Trump to thank for his leadership in negotiation of this modern, pro-American jobs trade agreement. I was proud to vote for the bill today and commend the bipartisan support it received in the House,” Rose said in a statement released following the Dec. 19 vote.
The bill passed with 385 representatives in favor and 41 opposed. The bipartisan nature of the bill is something Rose would like to have seen more of this past year. He entered office in January 2018 as a member of the minority party in a divided government.
The past year has been “frustrating,” he told the Crossville Chronicle, as the Democratic majority has set the calendar for bills and spent time on what he termed “partisan bills” destined to fail in the U.S. Senate.
“It’s a lot of wasted effort,” he said. “The House has passed one-sided bills that never had a chance in the Senate.”
The vote to impeach Trump was also along party lines, Rose said. Only a few Democrats crossed the aisle to vote against impeachment. No Republicans voted in favor of either of the two articles.
“The facts don’t support impeachment, and the support is not there in the Senate,” Rose said.
He fears the partisan nature of the impeachment inquiry and vote could allow impeachment — only invoked three times in the history of the country — to become a more common occurrence when different parties hold the House and the White House.
Looking ahead, Rose will be championing legislation that will directly impact the Fairfield Glade Police Department, address national injunctions and exploring health care reform.
House Resolution 5358, introduced Dec. 6, would allow the police departments of census-designated private resorts to the list of agencies qualified to access the National Crime Information Center. NCIC allows agencies to track crime, locate missing persons and report incidents to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
House Resolution 4219, Rose’s first bill, was filed in August. It would grant direct appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court when a federal district judge issues a nationwide injunction.
“Both President Trump and President Obama had their policies blocked by a single judge,” Rose said. “In many cases, they prevailed, but only after significant delay.”
Congress will also continue to grapple with health care costs. There have been many measures come before the House over the past year. Earlier in December, Rose voted against a prescription drug bill he said would have enacted price controls on medications and stymied research and development into new drugs.
The bill passed and will go to the Senate where Rose said he anticipates it will not be heard.
It was another example of the majority Democratic house passing “messaging bills,” Rose said.
“In the end, we have a divided government,” he said. “The responsible thing to do is think about what could become law.”
It’s a lesson he hopes the Republican Party heeds should it again be the majority party — negotiate and find compromise.
“The American people want to see things get done,” he said.
Rose said his best accomplishment this past year has been assembling “great team” both in Washington and throughout the 6th District. Former Congressman Van Hilleary serves as his chief of staff.
“He’s done a great job helping us get our feet under us quickly,” Rose said.
Rebecca Foster of Crossville is the district representative for his Cookeville office.
“She agreed to leave a successful career in health care and has been a great resource for us,” Rose said.
The team not only assists him with the legislative work in Congress, but also helps constituents across the district with issues they may encounter when working with federal agencies — such as getting a passport or applying for veterans benefits.
Rose has been no stranger to his home district since taking office, either. He made more than 260 visits to the 19 counties of Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District, with 29 visits in Cumberland County.
“It’s the most enjoyable part of my work,” he said. “These visits help me know what the people are thinking about and the issues on their mind.”
Rose makes his home in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and their son, Guy.
