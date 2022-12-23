The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District recently honored Jose Rodriguez as the 2022 Outstanding Conservation Farmer at its annual awards dinner.
Jose and his wife, Diana, own Little Creek Farm in the Glade Creek Community of Cumberland County. Their current farming operation consists of goats, sheep, meat chickens and vegetables.
Jose participates in cost-share programs and utilizes the services of the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service to install best management practices and improve his farming operation.
Some of the best management practices that he has incorporated into his farming operation are an intensive rotational grazing system, nutrient and pest management, seasonal high tunnels, alternative water system and riparian livestock exclusion areas.
The CCSCD is proud to present Jose with this award and commend him on being a good conservationist and steward of the land.
All programs and services of the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District (SCD) are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status, or handicap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.