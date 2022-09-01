A Rockwood man lost his life in a single-vehicle motorcycle — allegedly fleeing from a police stop — Monday shortly before 3 p.m., according to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
THP Trooper Bobby Barker’s report identifies the victim as James Morris, 30. No other vehicle was involved in the crash
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed Cpl. Lucas Turner was on routine patrol approaching Rowell’s Apple business when a motorcycle traveling toward Crab Orchard passed him.
Turner observed the motorcycle did not have a visible license plate and he turned around to observed the driver. As the motorcycle passed the entrance to Crab Orchard Elementary, it suddenly passed vehicles and appeared to be attempting to elude the deputy.
Blue lights and sirens were activated and the fleeing motorcycle driver reached speeds of 70-80 mph, Cox continued. “It was not a high speed pursuit and as the motorcycle approached the curves near the entrance Renegade Mountain it slowed and then traveled straight off the road.”
Barker’s report states Morris, driving a Suzuki FLH motorcycle, “failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the left shoulder of the road and struck a rock embankment … “
The report states Morris’ driver’s license was suspended. It is not known why the motorcycle did not have a visible license plate displayed.
The victim was rushed to Crab Orchard City Hall where a helicopter landed to rush Morris to a regional trauma center. Despite these efforts, Morris succumbed to his injuries.
THP stated the report is preliminary and the final report may have updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.