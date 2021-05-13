Cory Robinson has appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court several times over the past year, attempting to have his bond lowered so he could be released from jail.
Robinson, 40, living at a Malvern Dr. residence at the time of his arrest, was caught in the vacuum of the COVID-19 pandemic and served 262 days in the county jail during the ban of jury trials by the Tennessee Supreme Court last year.
With that ban lifted, Robinson pleaded guilty to three drug charges and received a total of 14 years to serve in prison at 35% as a Range II offender. He is being given credit for the 262 days already served.
On July 2, 2019, Robinson was arrested and charged with sale and delivery of Oxymorphone, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license by a sheriff’s deputy.
On March 4, 2020, Robinson was arrested on charges of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, introducing contraband into a penal institution and driving on a suspended license.
On June 30, 2020, Robinson was arrested and charged with sale of Oxymorphone, possession of Oxymorphone for sale and/or delivery, possession of an analogue for sale and/or delivery, possession of marijuana for sale and/or delivery and violation of bond conditions.
In January 2021, Robinson was charged with domestic assault and other drug charges.
All the arrests were the result of a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office undercover drug investigations or a traffic stop.
On April 23, Robinson pleaded guilty to sale of Oxymorphone, possession of Oxymorphone with intent to sell and possession of more than .5 grans of meth for sale and/or delivery.
He was fined $6,000 and all property seized ruing arrests were forfeited. All remaining charges were dropped.
