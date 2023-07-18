Justin Allen Roberts and his brother have been in the court system — at times through no fault of their own and other times because of foolish decisions — and while the brother has over come the odds stacked against him, Justin Allen Roberts has been a victim of himself.
Roberts, 23, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court June 26 to three counts of aggravated burglary. He received a four-year sentence to serve but was then granted a furlough directly into long-term in-house treatment.
Once that program is completed, Roberts will return to Criminal Court with his certification at which time a decision on whether to probate the sentence or serve the balance of time will be made.
Judge Wesley Bray cautioned Roberts that successfully completing would be much harder than languishing in a prison cell, but the rewards for turning his life around would be worth that effort.
If unsuccessful, Roberts will go into the state prison system to serve the balance of his sentence.
Roberts and his brother — three years older — were in and out of family and juvenile court growing up, according to testimony in earlier hearings. The two and a third man in 2019 found themselves in Criminal Court charged with armed robbery of the Dollar General Store just north of I-40 on Hwy. 127 N.
Testimony at that time showed a third man was the ring leader of the crime and ordered the brothers to rob the business at gunpoint by threatening the siblings with a weapon.
Both brothers pleaded guilty. The older brother has since been successful legally and in life and, by all reports, is doing well. Justin Roberts has struggled and once again found himself in jailhouse stripes, standing before the judge.
As in the past when caught, Roberts admitted his guilt. In addition to the four-year sentence with conditional furlough, Roberts is responsible for restitution of more than $5,000 and is banned from contact with the victims.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
• Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Aug. 9.
• Brandon Hunter Davis, two counts of simple possession of meth, continued to Aug. 9.
• Jeremiah James Elliott, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and is to serve 120 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back on probation.
• Kenneth Paul Ford, driving under the influence per se and violation of the implied consent law, continued to Aug. 9.
• Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Daniel Jerry Wright, possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm during a commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a weapon by a felon, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing. Wright was to go on trial July 1 and that trial had to be postponed with his failure to appear the day before.
• Nicholas Andrew Braswell, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% with credit for 19 days already served and then be returned back on supervised probation.
• Susan Elizabeth Floster, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of getting new charges and is to serve 30 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back on probation.
