7-17-23 Roberts swear in.jpg

Michael Roberts was recently sworn in as the newest addition to the Crossville Police Department, with Crossville City Judge Ivy Gardner Mayberry administering the oath of office.

Roberts, a retired police officer with 27 years’ experience, was hired to fill the animal control position for the department.

He will start the department’s field training program immediately and attend a police academy and animal control officer training later in the year.

Tags

Trending Video