Michael Roberts was recently sworn in as the newest addition to the Crossville Police Department, with Crossville City Judge Ivy Gardner Mayberry administering the oath of office.
Roberts, a retired police officer with 27 years’ experience, was hired to fill the animal control position for the department.
He will start the department’s field training program immediately and attend a police academy and animal control officer training later in the year.
