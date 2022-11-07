At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Adshead Hall on the Uplands Village campus, members of the Roane State Foundation will discuss facility expansion plans for nurse training at Roane State’s Crossville location.
Adshead Hall is on the lower level of Fletcher House for Assisted Living at Uplands. It’s at 40 Fletcher Dr., Pleasant Hill.
The public is welcome to attend to hear more about these plans and the positive impact they will have in Cumberland County.
A wine-and-cheese reception will follow immediately after the Roane State presentation. This will be an opportunity to talk to Roane State Foundation members, view the architectural plans, and hear more about the role the community can play to increase the number of nurses in the county.
Lisa Norris, who pursued her registerd nursing degree at Roane State Community College in Crossville before becoming director of home health services at Uplands, recalls the sheer exhaustion she and other nursing students from Crossville faced.
In addition to holding full-time jobs while also attending classes, nursing students had to drive to Roane County, Oak Ridge or Knoxville to complete all of their lab-based study requirements.
Roane State’s plans to build the required lab facilities on the Crossville campus will eliminate that travel and keep aspiring nurses at home.
Hear about this initiative from Roane State Foundation speakers, including Holly Hanson, Pepe Perron and Scott Niermann.
Cumberland County Mayor Alan Foster and Uplands Village Executive Director Herschel Murner will discuss the many benefits the expansion will bring to Cumberland County.
Dr. May Cravath Wharton, founder of Uplands Village and the Cumberland Medical Center, also held clinics and classes to train nursing staff to serve the healthcare needs of this county.
“If Dr. May were alive today,” said Norris, “I think she would be thrilled to know that her life-long goal of providing quality health care here lives on.”
