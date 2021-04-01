A Roane County man who last year was arrested with drugs and $43,000 in cash when caught speeding on Interstate 40 by sheriff’s deputies has agreed to plead outside the Range I sentence for 20 years in prison to be served at 30%.
By accepting the sentencing agreement, Jason G. Pollard, 39, Wood Lane, Rockwood, will serve his 20 years at the 30% rate instead of a lesser sentence to serve at a higher percentage.
The sentence is to be served concurrently with a prison sentence handed down in Roane County.
Pollard was arrested May 30, 2020, after trying to flee a traffic stop by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Henderson and Reserve Deputy Allen Webb. The deputies had spotted Pollard’s vehicle traveling at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on Westel Rd.
By the time they turned around on the car, Pollard had turned onto west I-40 and traveled a short distance before stopping.
Pollard, at the time, told deputies he fled because his driver’s license was revoked. Deputies also learned of two outstanding warrants pending in Roane County.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered a 9 mm handgun, a gallon plastic bag containing more than 10 ounces of methamphetamine, multiple small plastic bags and digital scales.
A safe in the trunk of the car yielded $42,984 in cash, a ledger, check, six credit/debit cards, two cellphones and 68 pills.
Pollard was charged with manufacture, delivery and/or sell of meth, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property, theft of merchandise, possession of a legend drug, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license.
In exchange for his plea to possession with intent of more than .5 grams of meth, the remaining charges were dropped.
He is being credited with 290 days already served in jail.
