The Tennessee Department of Transportation has several road repair and construction projects scheduled in the Cumberland County region that could impact weekend traffic.
Traffic on Dunbar Rd. may be slowed by TDOT crews cleaning ditches. The work is not expected to last beyond today, however.
TDOT crews will be making repairs to the bridge over Interstate 40 at Hwy. 127 this weekend. Work begins at 6 p.m. today, with temporary lane closures on the bridge and on I-40. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic. All lanes will be reopened Monday morning at 6 a.m. and the traffic flow returned to normal.
This work is part of a resurfacing project for Hwy. 127 N. from Elmore Rd. to Huddle Rd. Other road repairs included in this project is resurfacing Hwy. 70 N. from Hwy. 70 to Hwy. 127. Future work will include milling the Little Obed River Bridge on Hwy. 127 to accommodate bridge repairs and retrofitting sidewalk curb ramps at the intersections of Elmore Rd. and Livingston Rd. and Elmore Rd. and Hwy. 127 N.
The project is scheduled for completion in October.
TDOT continues utility work on West Ave. in Crossville, with mobile lane closures between Stanley St. and Park St. Work takes place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., with flaggers present. Estimated completion is June 3.
Workers are also resurfacing I-40 from Peavine Rd. to Hwy. 70. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions at night to allow for milling from exit 322 to exit 329. Resurfacing activities will following the milling work. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.
Work is continuing on construction of a truck climbing lane near mile marker 339 on I-40. Motorists should use caution in the work zone and be aware of construction personnel and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.
A new traffic pattern is in use on Peavine Rd., as work continues on the road expansion from Firetower Rd. to Westchester/Catoosa Blvd. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph in the work zone. Motorists should reduce speed and be alert for construction personnel and equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated completion date is November 2020.
Emergency slope stabilization work continues on Hwy. 70 past Crab Orchard. The road has one lane closed between Godsey Rd. and Renegade Mountain Pkwy., with a temporary traffic signal in place.
