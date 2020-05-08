The Tennessee Department of Transportation has several road project under way in Cumberland County.
•Resurfacing on I-40 — the contractor is scheduled to begin milling from the Peavine Rd. exit to the Crab Orchard exit. Eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane with night time lane closures. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.
•Utility work on West Ave. with lane closures between Stanley St. to just beyond Park St. as crews transition the work zone. Look for signs, cones and flaggers between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The project is estimated for completion May 24.
•Peavine Rd. expansion from Firetower Rd. to Westchester/Catoosa Blvd. — Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Rd. and be alert for shifts in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph within the work zone. Base stone and paving are in progress and temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as other construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Rd. and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.
•Emergency slope stabilization on Hwy. 70 E. near LM 26.6, with traffic reduced to one lane between Godsey Rd. and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.
•Truck climbing lane on Interstate 40, eastbound, near mile marker 339, scheduled for completion in September 2020: the contractor will be placing base stone behind the portable barrier rail. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction personnel in the work zone and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
