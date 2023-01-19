Roads, taxes and the economy will take a prominent spot in the upcoming legislative session, state Sen. Paul Bailey and Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton told members of the community at Tuesday’s Legislative Breakfast.
“The positive thing about Tennessee is people want to be here,” Bailey said. “As Tennessee grows, we’ve got to have roadways to move the motoring public.”
A recent state report found Tennessee needs an investment of $61.9 billion over the next five years for infrastructure needs, including roads, bridges and schools.
About $34 billion of that figure is for roads.
Gov. Bill Lee has proposed Choice Lanes to help build new roads to ease congestion in urban areas. These projects would be a public-private partnership, with private companies constructing the lanes — similar to the express lanes in the Atlanta area — and collecting tolls by the users.
“You choose to use those,” Bailey said.
Those choice lanes could then free up road funds for other projects.
Road projects also take a long time to complete, averaging about 15 years right now. Bailey said there is an effort to speed that up with legislation to move to a “design-build” model for road construction.
Under this type of project, all or some portions of a project are combined into one contract.
This was the type of project used to widen I-440 in Nashville from I-40 to I-24 and to build the I-75 interchange at I-24 near Chattanooga.
Bailey said that could reduce road projects from 15 years to possibly as few as five years.
Bailey said he and Sexton have also discussed rail transport. Existing rail lines can be found in the Monterey area and in Crab Orchard, but there’s a missing 35-mile section between the two.
“That’s something that would be very beneficial to the Upper Cumberland,” Bailey said.
Bailey, who owns a trucking company based in Sparta, said he’s encouraged by some economic conditions, though there are parts of the country that are experiencing a slowdown.
“Tennessee’s economy is still booming, it’s still strong,” Bailey said, pointing to about 16,000 new jobs in 2022 and $8 billion in new investment.
The state also has a rainy day fund of $1.5 billion to $2 billion.
Sexton said the state continues to offer a business-friendly environment.
Economic concerns have prompted many to sound the alarm that the state could see a reduction in tax revenue in the coming year, particularly from sales tax revenue.
Bailey said there will be consideration of removing the state’s business tax gross receipts tax, a tax on gross sales without deductions for expenses. Tennessee collected about $28 million from gross receipts taxes last year.
Only seven states impose this tax, which can often be paid by multiple businesses on the same goods, Bailey said.
His hope is removing that tax could spur economic growth, particularly among small businesses. However, he doesn’t anticipate a repeal of the tax happening quickly. It will likely take several years of study before that moves ahead, he said.
“We have seen that when we cut taxes, growth happens,” Bailey said.
Sexton said the state continues to invest in Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and other educational institutions.
Sexton said there will be discussions on how to return more taxes to their communities. One issue is the single article sales tax, which does not provide local funding for any item priced $1,600 to $3,200.
Sexton said there will be efforts to address worker shortages this year by adjusting laws that pose a challenge to employers. He pointed to a state law prohibiting people younger than 18 from waiting tables. He said there will be legislation to reduce that to 16.
“We think they’re able and capable of doing that. Hopefully that will expand the workforce,” Sexton said.
Criminal Justice Reform
Last year, Sexton championed a new sentencing law requiring individuals convicted of specific violent crimes to serve 100% of the sentence imposed.
This year, he’s looking at a three-strikes law. This would require anyone convicted on violent felony charges three times to serve a life sentence.
“We want to be a state that says there has to be a stop to violent crime, and you’re going to be held accountable,” Sexton said.
He is also looking at legislation that would require juveniles accused of certain violent crimes to be charged as adults.
While Sexton said he wants to be tough on crime, he also wants to do more to intervene and stop juveniles or non-violent offenders from progressing to violent crimes.
“You also have to put in programs to help them,” Sexton said.
Some of this proposals include supportive housing for people re-entering society after incarceration, juvenile intervention programs, and boarding charter schools for high-risk youths.
“When people come out of prison … they pay rent based on what they can earn with a sliding scale,” Sexton said. “And then you bring the wrap-around services to them … What you’ve seen in Miami-Dade County is a recidivism rate that went from 33% to 7%.”
He added supportive housing could also be offered to homeless families.
He would also like to see the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation expand its lab workforce both in number of scientists and hours of operation. He is particularly interested in working through a backlog of rape kits in the state, perhaps by using private labs for some processing, as well.
Locally, Sexton said it may be time to start considering adding a second general sessions judge in Cumberland County as the population continues increasing.
“Cumberland County is growing, and that’s a wonderful thing. But as you grow, there’s needs,” Sexton said.
Department of Children’s Services
Tennessee’s department charged with protecting children has come under fire in recent months after a December audit found the state failed to investigate sexual abuse allegations in facilities that house the state’s vulnerable children.
The agency has been plagued by high worker turnover, which has led to increased case loads and crippling staffing shortages.
Sexton said there are several items being addressed.
First, a previous DCS commissioner had centralized child placement in Nashville, limiting the ability of caseworkers in communities with placing children removed from homes. That move is being reversed.
“That compounded it,” Sexton said.
The state has already authorized additional funding for the department. That will go toward pay, Sexton said, in an effort to reduce turnover and recruit new caseworkers.
“You can no longer rely just on benefits and a hybrid pension plan like we have to get people in the door,” Sexton said.
A hearing is being scheduled in the state house which will be available online.
Health Care Reform
Sexton is eyeing legislation that would require health insurance plans to recognize all payments for medical services made by a customer, regardless of if the payment was made through the insurance plan or not.
“My goal has always been to put you in control of your health plan,” Sexton said.
Some providers have begun offering VIP services or offer discounts for patients not using insurance. These out-of-pocket costs have previously been prohibited from counting toward an insurance or out-of-pocket deductible.
Sexton proposes changing that where negotiated payments will count toward those limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.