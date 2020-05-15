As part of a resurfacing project, TDOT contract crews will be making bridge deck repairs on U.S. 127 over I-40 in Crossville. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, the contractor will make bridge deck repairs to the U.S. 127 bridge over I-40 at Exit 317 in Crossville. In addition to temporary lane closures on the bridge, temporary lane closures will be required on I-40 in both directions beneath the bridge.
One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic.
On Monday morning at 6 a.m., all lanes will be reopened and traffic flow will be returned to normal on I-40 and on U.S. 127.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible during this weekend work. If they must travel through the area, they are encouraged to be patient and alert to the activities and personnel in the work zone.
This work is taking place as part of a resurfacing and bridge deck repair project in Cumberland County that includes two routes. One route is U.S. 70N from U.S. 70 to U.S. 127 and is 0.33 mile in length. The other route is U.S. 127 from south of Elmore Rd. to Huddle Rd. and includes bridge deck repair on the bridge over I-40. This route is slightly less than 3 miles in length. The contractor for the 3.3-mile project is Rogers Group Inc., and the project completion date is on or before October 31, 2020. The cost of the project is $2,990,289.79.
