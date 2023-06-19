Recent road work on West Ave. is expected to alleviate frequent flooding on the busy street.
“We got a large culvert installed,” Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the Crossville City Council during its June 13 meeting. “We had to do a lot of work around it with our water crews. They’ve been working nights and weekends getting all this stuff done.”
There’s still some work to be done, Wood said, but he added, “You should not see the flooding problems we’ve seen on 10th St. and West Ave. going forward.”
The road is patched now. It was paved last year prior to the installation of the drainage improvement.
The project closed a portion of West Ave. to traffic the weekend of June 10-12.
Wood thanked the city street department and water department and city engineer Tim Begley, all of whom have been busy in the past couple of weeks with repair projects.
That includes a culvert replacement on Interchange Dr. that threatened collapse. That would have cut off access to one of the businesses on the road in Interchange Business Park.
“Tim got maybe three hours sleep in his truck staying out there helping to make sure that was installed properly,” Wood said, referring to a repair project that took place Sunday, June 2. “I just want to you let you know these guys go above and beyond, and they do it all the time.”
The city has a number of projects in various stages of engineering. One long-awaited project is the downtown sidewalks. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has approved the right of way documents and is reviewing the project estimate before the project is put out for bids this summer.
TDOT has several road projects ongoing in the area. Repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River on Hwy. 127 is mostly complete, with the lane closures reopened.
Construction of the roundabout at Hwy. 70 E. and Peavine Rd. is continuing. All right-turn ramps are closed. Motorists should be aware of the modified traffic pattern.
Work is continuing on Hwy. 127 N. from I-40 to near Potato Farm Rd. and from N. Lowe Rd. to near Little Rd. in Fentress County. Temporary lane closures or periodic traffic stoppages may be necessary for construction activities. Whittenburg Rd. is closed at Hwy. 127 for grading and storm drainage installation. Detours are posted.
Roadwork is continuing on Hwy. 127 S. from about Byrd Creek to Hwy. 68 at the Homestead Tower.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to pay attention for flaggers, new traffic patterns or other hazards.
