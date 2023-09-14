A case of road rage resulted in a broken mirror, hurt feelings and one person being cited into General Sessions Court by Crossville Police in an incident that occurred last week, according to reports.
The incident was reported Sept. 7 around 11 a.m. in the area of Elmore Rd. and West Ave., according to CPD’s Sgt. Keith Sadula’s report. No one was injured in the incident but damage to one vehicle was estimated by the driver of the car as being up to $1,000.
Sadula wrote that he spoke to both sides of the incident before issuing a misdemeanor citation for vandalism. The person driving the vehicle which had damage is to obtain estimates on repair costs and to provide those to police.
The driver of a pickup truck told police the driver of a 2022 Volkswagen “attempted to cut him off and he sped up to get around her.” A passenger, identified as Andrew J. Searfoss, 23, Southwood Dr., told police he slapped and broke an outside mirror on the vehicle during the encounter “because she needs to learn how to drive.”
The driver of the Volkswagen told police she had signaled a lane change and was attempting the change when a pickup truck sped up, a passenger yelled profanities at her and slapped the mirror on the car, breaking it.
The vandalism charge will be heard in General Sessions Court.
