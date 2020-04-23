A Crossville man accused of pulling a pocket knife on the husband of a female driver was jailed on felony assault charges last week, according to city police reports.
James Lee Quarry, 47, 118 Fish Rd., is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident that occurred in a busy shopping center parking lot around 9 a.m. April 14.
Quarry was also served a probation violation warrant, in part, because of his possession of a weapon which is banned when citizens are on probation.
The incident took place near the gasoline pumps at Kroger in Highland Square Shopping Center, where a Buick and a Dodge Journey were involved in a minor crash. No one was hurt in the wreck.
The victim and his wife told police after the crash, a man driving the other vehicle got out and started cussing the female driver. The woman’s husband intervened at which time it is alleged that the knife was pulled out of a pants pocket and displayed.
When police arrived, they recovered the knife from a female in the suspect’s vehicle who confirmed to police that the suspect had handed her the weapon as police arrived on the scene.
Quarry denied pulling a knife out of his pocket and told police he did not know he was not supposed to have the knife while on probation. He later told police he did pull the knife out of his pocket but never opened it and that he did so because he feared being struck by the man in the other vehicle.
Quarry was taken to jail and bond was set at $15,000. No bond was set on the probation violation charge.
Quarry will answer to the the assault charge in General Sessions Court and the probation violation charge in Criminal Court.
