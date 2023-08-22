UPDATE
A joint press release from the Crossville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Cumberland County Schools says officers were called to E. 1st St. for a road rage incident, with the possibility of a gunshot reported in the area of Short Rd.
Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and officers with the city police located the vehicle in the parking lot of Stone Elementary. Two suspects were detained by the school resource officer.
Both Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School were placed on lockdown during the incident.
There were no injuries reported, and no shots were fired on any school property, the report states.
The incident is under investigation.
9:01 a.m.
A man is in custody after a road rage incident escalated with a driver displaying a weapon to another motorist.
According to law enforcement sources, the situation took place on Cook Rd. and included a lockdown at Stone Elementary, though no one at the school was involved.
The driver of one of the vehicles pulled into the school parking lot where he was quickly met by the school resource officer.
The motorist is now in custody and the handgun was seized by law enforcement.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.
