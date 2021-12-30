Motorists will encounter some delays on area highways as the Tennessee Department of Transportation continues work on several road projects.
Bridge maintenance is scheduled for Interstate 40 in the area of mile marker 304 to 305 westbound. The right lane will be closed Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Work also continues on Genesis Rd. There will be shoulder, single-lane closures and rolling roadblocks between Cook Rd. and Wild Azalea Trail, about 3.5 miles. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones and flaggers will be present from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Jan. 29.
Work continues on Hwy. 127 N. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary beginning Jan. 3. Fredonia Rd. is scheduled for a temporary closure to relocate a gas line. A detour will be posted.
Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer and electric are ongoing in the area. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.
Work is also ongoing on the next phase of the Northwest Connector from Hwy. 127 N. to Genesis Rd. Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. Utility relocations for gas and sewer lines are in progress. Construction activities may require temporary lane closures and traffic stoppages beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones on Interstate Dr.
