The Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission is holding off on recommending the 2022 Cumberland County Road List following two requests to remove roads.
The panel will hold public hearings for both requests when it meets Dec. 16. It hopes to have a recommendation on the annual road list to the environmental committee of the Cumberland County Commission in time for the list to be on the January commission agenda.
“That way we can knock it all out at once instead of having the county commission approve the road list in January and then come back in February or March to amend the road list one or possibly two times,” said Tommy Lee, with Upper Cumberland Development District and the county’s planning officer, during the Nov. 18 meeting.
The county must approve a road list each year, which details all roads the county is permitted to use tax dollars to maintain. The list currently has only two changes from the year before, removing Tanner Trail, which was closed by the county commission in July, and changing the right-of-way for Wilson Rd. from 40 feet to 30 feet.
The two roads are Clifford Selby Rd. off Brewer Rd. and Willis Houston Rd. off East Valley Rd. about 1/2 mile from the existing home on the property.
Lee said owner Carolyn Golden owns property surrounding the entirety of Clifford Selby Rd.
“Essentially, the county is maintaining her driveway, which we do not like doing,” Lee said.
On Willis Houston Rd., the property owner wants to gate the road at his property line. Public roads cannot be gated, and installing a gate will require construction of a cul de sac for people to turn around before the gate, at the property owner’s expense.
Property owner Christopher Patton wrote, “The road is basically a driveway with one house at the dead-end.”
Patton owns the property on both sides for a little more than half the length of the road. One other property owner has property on by Willis Houston Rd., though the closure would not affect access to that property.
There are two structures on the property, but only one has been occupied recently, Road Supervisor Scott Blaylock told the panel.
The planning commission agreed to hear the road closure requests and hold public hearings in December on the proposed road closures before taking action on the road list.
The committee also said it would consider a request to divide a lot off Matthews Rd. in eastern Cumberland County, pending submittal of a plat and securing a new well to serve one of the existing homes on the lot. Approval is pending a survey, submission of a plat and installation of a new well.
“I would hate to see you spend money on a survey with a small chance of getting it approved. But even if they say you can present this, that does not guarantee approval,” Lee told Bradford Bemis, owner of the homes.
Bemis had owned the property in partnership with another owner who had decided to return to New England. The lot includes a doublewide mobile home and singlewide mobile home served by an existing private well.
Matthews Rd. is a private road not on the county road list. It dead-ends at the 2.97-acre lot. Bemis wants to divide the property so that he can sell the doublewide mobile home.
County subdivision regulations do not allow for dividing lots off a private road to serve more than one lot under most circumstances, but Lee said with two homes already on the property, it would not increase population density on the road.
“Matthews Rd., a non-county maintained road, serves 10 properties,” Lee said. “If it were to be considered, there would need to be a note registered on the plat and the deed that no other residential structures can be built on either property.”
Bemis would have to install a second well to serve one of the homes. The property division would require a second variance regarding lot size. Current regulations call for a lot size of 2 acres when the property does not have access to a public water source. A minimum of one acre would be necessary, Lee said.
“You need more land in case that well fails,” Lee explained.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, said he thought the panel should consider the request once all the information is submitted.
“We owe it to him to look at it,” Davis said.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, said she had no opposition to considering the property division.
Lee told Bemis to hire a surveyor and have them contact him, though he noted both surveyors and well drillers are booking customers several months out at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.