The 2022 Cumberland County Road List is on its way to the Cumberland County Commission’s environmental committee following the recommendation of the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission from its meeting Thursday, Dec. 16.
The road list includes removing Clifford Selby Rd. from the official list of county-maintained roads, but the planning commission tabled action on a request to remove a portion of Willis Houston Rd. until it can learn more about the request.
“If we can, I think taking Willis Houston Rd. off the road list would be a good thing, but I don’t know that we know enough about it right now,” said Tommy Lee, with Upper Cumberland Development District and the county’s planning officer.
The planning commission held two public hearings to address two separate requests to close public roads in the county.
The first, Clifford Selby Rd., is completely surrounded by property owned by Carolyn Golden. Lee said the road serves only one residence.
“In essence, it’s a long driveway,” Lee said. “This one is pretty simple. We want this off our road list. Anytime we’re only serving one citizen, it needs to be a private drive.”
Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock said the road is gravel, and the county has not conducted maintenance on it in some time.
There were no comments. The planning commission unanimously approved recommending the road be removed from the official county road list.
The request to close a portion of Willis Houston Rd. at the property line of a parcel owned by Christopher Patton was tabled after a nearby property owner alerted the panel to potential litigation.
Jill Campoy owns 57 acres off E. Valley Rd. She said she believes the road closure request was made in an effort to strengthen a potential lawsuit seeking access to a land-locked parcel also owned by Patton that abuts her property.
She said there is no current litigation on the matter, but both sides have retained attorneys.
The request called for closing the road at the property line of Patton’s property. He had indicated in his request he wished to place a gate across the road. Lee said Patton would have to construct a cul-de-sac to allow motorists, emergency vehicles and buses a safe place to turn around before the gate could be put in place. The commission could require that project be complete before officially closing the road or before releasing the deed to the road right of way.
Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett said closing the road where requested would not remove access to a lot, but the committee questioned how a second lot owned by Patton would be impacted. Willis Houston Rd. does not extend to that land-locked parcel.
“They still have access. We haven’t changed their ability to get to their property by a public road,” Burnett said.
Patton was not present for the hearing.
Linda Clark, planning commission member, questioned if the commission could close a county road that provides access to a private road.
Under state law, the county may only use tax funds for upkeep of roads that the county has accepted as a county road on its annual road list. However, there are also roads that provide access to only a few property owners or that the general public has historically been allowed to use but have never been accepted by the county government.
Burnett said nothing would preclude the commission from closing the road at a later time.
Chairman Russell Smith tabled the matter. Lee recommended revisiting the issue in February.
The road list will next go to the environmental committee of the county commission.
“We’re working on a date for that meeting,” Lee said.
Hopes are to have the road list before the Cumberland County Commission at its Jan. 18 meeting.
