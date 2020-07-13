The Cumberland County Road Department and the Cumberland County Commission is still waiting to hear from a structural engineer on whether the mechanic work area is unsafe or can be repaired.
The Cumberland County Commission’s Buildings and Grounds and Budget committees grappled with the issue while waiting on a report from Upland Design Group. That report was anticipated last week when the Buildings and Grounds Committee met on Monday.
As of Thursday evening, the Budget Committee had also not received word of the structural engineer’s findings.
Road Supervisor Scott Blaylock anticipates the worst. The main issue is water during rains pouring in on an electrical panel and onto tools used to repair road department equipment.
Prior to last week’s meeting, Blaylock told the committee he had met with Tommy Pelfrey about renting an empty building off Northside Dr. in the area of Hwy. 70 N. Pelfrey offered the building for $2,000 a month.
The drawback to that option is that the property is currently for sale. Pelfrey, according to Blaylock, offered to include in the purchase contract, should the property sell, a three-month clause giving the road department time to relocate.
A second option was the old fire hall owned by the city of Crab Orchard. The budget committee Thursday evening was told that Blaylock has met with Crab Orchard Mayor Emmett Sherrill and toured two sites.
One was said to be too small for county dump trucks to be worked on, and the other site would require Crab Orchard to vacate a building adjacent to city hall that the city currently uses.
Commissioner Wendell Wilson reported that Blaylock told him he would not want to displace the CO mechanic.
Blaylock told the Buildings and Grounds committee there was a lot of damage to the building referred to as the mechanic’s shop. The building is owned by Cumberland County.
He was skeptical that the current structure could be repaired and made safe for county workers. It would take around 12 months to replace the building, Blaylock to the committee.
Concerning the relocation issue, Blaylock was asked about funding. His department’s chief source of money is from the state gasoline tax. That revenue has been adversely affected by the reduction of gas sales due to the COVID-19 “shelter in place” policy earlier this year.
“I would have to move some money around in my budget, but I could make it work,” Blaylock told the Buildings and Grounds Committee. “I am more worried about the safety of my men.”
Members of that committee recommended that the issue be forwarded to County Mayor Allen Foster and the Budget Committee.
On Thursday the Budget Committee voted to recommend to the full commission funding from the county’s general fund of up to $2,000 per month for fiscal year 2020-’21 for rental and/or lease payments for a temporary home for the county road department mechanics.
That motion passed unanimously.
In the meantime, the road department and county commission waits on a report and recommendation from the structural engineer on how safely to proceed with the present building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.