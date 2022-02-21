A Cumberland County property owner can temporarily block a county road, the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission said last week, but they declined to remove the road from the official county road list pending a civil lawsuit involving property access.
“You guys can’t pass judgment on this lawsuit right now,” County Attorney Philip Burnett told the planning commission Feb. 17. “I’m not sure what effect closing the road might have on [the lawsuit] at this point … I think I would hold for the moment.”
Property owner Christopher Patton said, “There is no reason for this to be a road. This is a private drive.”
The road dead-ends at an existing home on the property. Patton said there has not been any maintenance on the road past the point he asked the road be removed from the list. He cited break-ins on the property as a reason for the request.
“I just don’t want thieves coming onto my grandfather’s property,” he said. “I’m just trying to protect my property.”
Burnett said County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock could grant Patton permission to temporarily gate the road while the civil case moves forward — a process that could take a year or more.
Blaylock said he would agree to a temporary gate provided the owner installed a turn-around before the gate to allow motorists or emergency personnel a safe place to turn around.
During a public hearing in December, Jill Campoy, who owns property on E. Valley Rd., said she believed the road closure request was made to strengthen a lawsuit seeking access to a land-locked parcel also owned by Patton that adjoins her property.
Patton did not attend the December meeting and the planning commission tabled action until it could learn more about the request.
Burnett said there is current litigation regarding an easement from a parcel on E. Valley Rd. across the Campoy property.
“You can see a roadway through the aerial. [Patton] has filed suit against Campoy that that should be a permanent restricted easement across there to get to his property,” Burnett told the commission.
Thomas E. Clayton, who also owns land-locked parcels in the area, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Patton said his deed makes reference to “Old Ridge Rd.,” which he claims is the roadway across the Campoy property. The roadway offers access to Clayton’s property, as well.
“It used to be a wagon trail. Now it’s more like a four-wheeler trail,” he said.
Patton said the lawsuit on the easement does not impact the property off Willis Houston. The terrain of the property includes a water crossing and steep ridge, making it difficult to access the other parcel.
Patton said of the stream, “I can no longer cross if the water’s up.”
He built a steep crossing he accesses using a utility task vehicle. He has a three-acre field on the other parcel.
“I can’t currently bush hog or do anything with it other than with a pair of scissors because I’m blocked,” he said.
Patton said he just wanted to be told he could gate the road at this time.
Burnett said, “I wouldn’t recommend that in most situations. The problem is they need to resolve this in the court and I wouldn’t want this group to do anything that would have any bearing one way or another for the Chancellor.”
Burnett said no action was necessary from the planning commission at this time, pending the resolution of the lawsuit.
Blaylock said, “I’m OK doing that until they can get this settled. I can say we don’t go past that area to do road maintenance, because we haven’t had to. They kept everything mowed and took care of since it was a driveway into a house.”
Tommy Lee, with Upper Cumberland Development District and the county’s planning officer, noted that while Blaylock can grant Patton permission to gate the road temporarily, he can also demand its removal in the future.
“We’re fluid with this situation,” Lee said.
The planning commission also heard an issue about old roads in the western portion of Cumberland County, with a resident questioning when the county “abandoned” Buck Ridge Rd. off Newton Rd.
“Buck Ridge Rd. has been there since 1856 when the county was formed,” said Everett Bolin.
Bolin said the current owner of property the road goes through has gated the road, saying it is a private road.
The county road list only notes a small portion, two-tenths of a mile, of the road as a county road. No one was aware if the full road had ever been included on the county road list since it was developed in the mid-1990s.
“I know it’s a county road because my ancestors used to have to work so many days a month to maintain it,” he said.
The road also offers access to state-owned property at Bledsoe State Forest and access to other parcels owned by other owners, Bolin said.
“It’s a great place to ride horses and four-wheelers,” he said, adding there was community support for making the road open to the public.
He asked that the gates be removed and the road designated a public road.
“I don’t think the county can grant that,” Lee said. “I think that has to be granted by a judge.”
Burnett said the issue was one of a private road versus a public road — which is not the same as a “county road.”
The county road list is approved by the Cumberland County Commission each January. Those are the only roads the county road department can use county funds to maintain.
“A tiny portion is on the county road list. The rest of it is not,” Burnett said. “They asked me if they could put a gate on this — is it a county road. My answer has been and still is: no, it’s not a county road. The county doesn’t have a dog in the fight right now.”
There are provisions in law to find a thoroughfare as a “public” road, but that requires a determination by a judge.
“If there’s a dispute, it has to be declared by a court of law whether or not it has to remain open. That happens every day in courtrooms in the state of Tennessee,” Burnett said.
“These roads develop over time, and people use it and use it and use it, but it never makes it to the road list.”
Burnett said Bolin could present evidence that the road should be a county road, such as if taxes are paid on easements through the property or that the road was previously on the road list. Bolin could present a petition asking the county to make it a county road or pursue a lawsuit to make the road a public road.
Bolin said the county never took action to close the road. However, laws regarding road closures were enacted in the past 20 years.
“What you have to do now to close a road is not the same as it was in 1996,” Burnett said. “In 1996 if they said, ‘We’re not going to put Buck Ridge on there.’ Totally legal if they did that. You may have a policy argument to have it put on the list, but they need a petition and the history of the road.”
Commission Chairman Russell Smith asked Burnett to conduct research on the road to better understand the history of the road and if taxes are paid on the road property and report back to the them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.