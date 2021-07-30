Dunbar Rd. will again close to traffic Friday night through the weekend as crews install a box culvert in the area of War Eagle Dr.
The road has been down to one lane this week as crews have prepared for the installation work this weekend. Motorists should seek an alternate route beginning Friday evening through Monday morning. Message board are posted at the intersection with Lantana Rd. and at Cherokee Trail alerting motorists to traffic conditions.
