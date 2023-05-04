Cumberland County Road Superintendent Stanley Hall is looking forward to better weather.
“I want to do as much tar and chipping as I can this year,” Hall told the county’s environmental committee April 6. “I want to wait until I know it’s going to be perfect weather to start. I don’t want to start tar and chipping and it start snowing.
“When I put that down, I want it to be able to bond together and do a good job and not waste.”
The Tennessee Department of Transportation requires paving only take place when temperatures are consistently above 55 degrees.
Hall said he’s been evaluating roads to determine priority areas. But some roads have seen increased traffic this spring with logging activities. Those heavy trucks may put a road back on the high-needs list.
“This month is critical for me,” Hall said. “It may be a skip-and-jump deal around the county because, it’s terrible. If I can get as many spots done, I can come back next year and do the whole street. I have to see what the money is and try to stretch it as far as I can.
“I’m hoping by the end of the summer things will be a lot better.”
Hall has been purchasing equipment using money from the highway department fund balance.
He purchased additional equipment for mowing and plans to have two crews at work during the mowing system.
He purchased a dump truck he found used with low miles.
“It’s perfect for the two-man patching crew I’m fixing to get started,” Hall said.
Another dump truck is expected to be delivered soon, as well.
He’s also been trying to hire people ahead of the busy season.
“I’ve got some options with some retired people who just want to work part time,” Hall said.
Commissioners will learn more about the road department’s needs when the building and grounds committee tours the new highway department office on Northside Dr. May 9.
Hall would like to tar and chip a section of the property between the buildings to store paving materials currently stored at the former facility on County Garage Rd.
