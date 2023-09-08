Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has appointed Eric Ritzman to the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board.
The nine-member board within the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance was created to establish emergency communications for citizens across the state.
The board also assists emergency communications districts in the areas of management, operations, and accountability.
“Eric Ritzman has done an incredible job serving our community as a leader within the Cumberland County Emergency Communications District,” said Sexton.
“His professionalism, dedication, integrity, and extensive experience will greatly benefit the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board as we all continue working together to provide both lifesaving support and services to citizens and communities across our state.”
A Roane State Community College alumni, Ritzman has been 911 director since June 2012.
Previously, he was the P25 System Administrator for Cumberland County and has served with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Rescue Squad.
“I am incredibly honored to have this opportunity to serve as a Tennessee Emergency Communications Board member,” said Ritzman.
“I appreciate the trust Speaker Sexton has placed in me to serve in this critical role, and I look forward to working with the board to enhance the TECB’s established track record of excellence in addressing immediate, emerging, and long-term needs within our community and across Tennessee.”
Ritzman’s term begins immediately and runs through June 30, 2026.
