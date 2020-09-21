After enjoying some beautiful weather for the beginning of autumn, clouds will increase and temperatures will slowly warm up toward the end of this week. Highs should be rising up through the 70s and the lows from the upper 40s early in the week to near 60 by the weekend.
A chance of showers could return later in the week. September rainfall has been sparse across the county with only an inch and a quarter in Crossville through the 21st.
There is no hot weather coming through Oct. 4. Temperatures are likely to hit 80 degrees at some point next month. It is likely that we have put the lid on the summer heat.
Last week it was learned there is a long way to go with the National Hurricane Center forecasting the path of a storm once it makes landfall. On Sept. 13, Hurricane Sally was forecast by the center to move across Tennessee on the 16th, bringing four to six inches of rainfall. Sally took a path across Alabama and Georgia into the Carolinas and the most rain reported in Tennessee was around an inch in the Smokies.
On Oct. 1 we have the Harvest Moon coming and a Blue Moon because it will be one of two full moons to come next month. That is where the expression “once in a blue moon” comes from. It refers to something rare which two full moons in the same month is.
It only happens every two or three years. The closest full moon to the autumn equinox is the Harvest Moon. So this year’s Harvest Moon comes on Oct. 1.
Questions and requests can be sent anytime at weather1@charter.net.
