As work continues on segments of Hwy. 127 to the north and south of the Rinnie Community, volunteer firefighters are considering the future of their fire hall.
“They said it would be late 2025, 2026 before they would talk about money,” Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley told the county emergency services committee July 31, referring to the state of Tennessee, which compensates property owners when they take property for a road project.
That’s still several years away, but growth in the area has been continuing.
Representatives of the volunteer fire department said the community needs a fire department. Kerley agreed.
“We need it to be close to where it’s at now for our ISO purposes,” he said.
The building is owned by the Rinnie Volunteer Fire Department, which raised funds for construction in the 1970s. Land was sold to the organization in the past at a reduced price, though the agreement called for ownership to return to the seller’s heirs should the facility stop serving the community as a fire hall.
The only county property at the site is the fire truck, Kerley said.
The current building is too small for newer fire trucks. Kerley has been looking for a new fire truck for the county. That would shift where equipment is at throughout the county, but he has to consider how large the buildings are.
“The station they have there has worked for years,” Kerley said. “But it’s way too small for what we need now. I’m looking at this used fire truck. It’s a good-looking truck. But it’s too tight. I’m having to go down to different trucks because that building is 30-foot wide.
“My suggestion is we need at least a 48 by 48, and then whatever the community wants.”
Kerley was adamant the county needed to work with the volunteer fire department on the new facility and funding for a new station once the state provides an amount for the building that will be taken in the road project.
There may be property available nearby. The state issued right-of-way plans for the Rinnie section — one of the two middle segments for the overall Hwy. 127 — in 2020. The segment from near Potato Farm Rd. to near Hollow Lane is budgeted for construction in 2026. The section from Hollow Lane to Lowe Rd. is not yet budgeted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.